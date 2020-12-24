Nigerians react as Pastor Tunde Bakare defends Bola Tinubu

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Assembly (LRA), in a sermon on Wednesday, 23 December 2020, advised Nigerians to quit plotting and scheming against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former governor of Lagos state.

In a viral video, Bakare eulogised the APC titan, describing him as a hardworking leader whose track record and leadership dexterity are unmatched. He added that Tinubu had done more than any leader to secure the South-west for his people while urging Nigerians to stop judging the former governor based on his ancestry.

Bakare said:

“Accept your humble pie. Eat it. When you were sleeping, Asiwaju was working day and night. He secured Lagos. He secured Ogun. He secured Osun. He secured Ondo. He secured Edo, and you say he is nobody. You are ode – a fool. You think he laboured that much to say, ‘Come and take.’ No, he is not a fool.

“Stop all this nonsense about ancestry. You will kill your heroes and those who can deliver you and nothing will happen. All of these sakabula leaders, they don’t have machine guns. By sakabula, I mean Dane guns. I am not a friend of anybody. Ojo o b’enikan sota, eni eji ri leji pa. I am like the rain that has no enemy, thus drenching whoever it encounters.”

The pastor also advised South-western elders allegedly plotting against Tinubu, to desist from the act and quit judging him based on his past because everyone has a past.

“Stop plotting, scheming against someone, he has his past, you have yours. Even the Pope has a past. Don’t let me expose your men of God o, because they all have a past. And before I expose them I should look inward too, because I have my past and you too do. If you have no past, you have no future.

“I will defend the right of even my enemy when they have that right. Has he done something with power? Yes. Has he done all things right? No, but he did his best. You can’t give more than what you have. Therefore, let’s sit around the table and say: These are the challenges. Do you know how long ago I told the Yoruba elders to do this? Over 10 years ago. They are now going around – milling around him. We are going to fix this country, and nobody has the monopoly of wisdom to do it.”

#WATCH: Pastor Tunde Bakare, founder The Citadel Global Community Church, warned rancorous Yoruba elders to stop their scheming against the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of 2023 presidency, as they would fail. pic.twitter.com/vnu7wnJdmy — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) December 23, 2020

Diverse reactions have trailed Tunde Bakare’s statement and Nigerians are divided over it.

He secured it against Fulani invasion I guess. Money meant to develop Lagos is being used to maintain his structure, touts. — Chukwuwike (@chinwikeaustin) December 24, 2020

"money meant to develop Lagos", which state in Nigeria is better than Lagos or has engaged in more project than Lagos since 1999 compared to Lagos. You can say all you want but don't undermine people's efforts, Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu have all tried. — Jaolab (@jaolab) December 24, 2020

They all know the truth, it just quite unfortunate that some individuals want to undermine the man's contribution to the victorious outcome of the Party in 2015. Thank you Tunde Bakare for coming out with this fact. — ADEKUNLE OWOYELE OBA (@Clazz1st) December 23, 2020

The victory of the party in 2015 is our pain regret & sorrow today so he belongs to the blood sucking government we don’t want — Dabuilda (@fieldmarshal23) December 23, 2020

My brother we are. We need to be gentlemen by accepting the 2014 pact. This is a pay back time for @AsiwajuTinubu.No man is not a sinner and no man is not ambitious.We are in this fight for real In sha Allah💪 — Shamsudeen M Iliya (@Shamsi02) December 23, 2020

"The best of men, are still men"! With their faults, warts & all! — Yinka.Akib (@POSHMAMA1) December 23, 2020

Some Nigerians have also expressed disappointment in Pastor Bakare who had earlier in 2019, lambasted Tinubu – blaming him for contributing to the country’s woes including the infrastructural rot and the economic hardship Nigerians are facing. “He will give account one day,” he said.

Tinubu will give accounts of all his deeds. He shouldn't be seen as a generous man, he is an integral part of the rots in Nigeria- Tunde Bakare( 28/10/2019, The Sun newspaper) @T_Bakare

People should see Tinubu as a Yoruba hero, he shouldn't be vilified- Tunde Bakare(20/12/20) pic.twitter.com/5WokqKl3L1 — IamGaladima (@IamGoldMfr) December 23, 2020

Exactly! I still remember the anger and bitterness with which he spoke about Tinubu in late 2019. So what changed? Who is this man exactly? — Tee (@sonofomenuko) December 23, 2020