On doctors and nurses, PS5 and sex | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

LRT lmao, if you do something with razz girls ehn, ur body go tell u. I remember 3 years ago when a man was embarrassed at UniUyo gate by a girl he picked there who wouldn’t leave his car till he paid 20k. Baba dey beg crowd “i had asthma last night, I didn’t do anything”

🤣🤣 — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) January 22, 2020

Stop saying all he wanted was sex, did you try giving him PS5 and he refused? — Omasilachi Amanda Ifeoluwa Chinda🇳🇬🇫🇷 (@amandachinda_) January 22, 2020

A risk taker is someone who has a running stomach and still wants to fart 🤔 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) January 22, 2020

You installed Bible app on the same phone where you have loads of porn. Fear GOD nah😂 — No•Rival (@OlaWalterz) January 22, 2020

Instead of me to use Glo network to browse, I will rather trek to google office to get the information myself.😏 — Okechukwu Michael Barth (@OBarth_official) January 22, 2020

Hustle so you won’t wait for your children to sleep before you have sex with your wife — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) January 22, 2020

Because he sounds like a lion when praying, doesn’t make him a responsible man. Not all lions are from the tribe of judah!🚶 — Adesewa ✨ (@DuchessT_) January 22, 2020

She will forgive you and forget, but she will keep reminding you that she forgave you and forgot 🤦😂 — CHIEf , THE DADDY™ 🦁👳 (@umar_ayotunde) January 22, 2020