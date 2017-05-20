Opinion: Africans crave freedom yet neither hate bondage nor love it!

by Nimi Princewill

“Indifference” best describes the willpower of a great portion of Africans who desire, yet slumber on their bid to untie the leash strapped on them by tyrant/under-performing leaders (most of which have overstayed their welcome with scanty and counterproductive ideas, but just wouldn’t leave), as well as the fraudulent tactics of some extortionist preachers who likewise their political counterparts, operate in a similar fashion of having the people naively fixated on their manipulative fairy tales.

As we witness a fluctuating level of progress in Africa despite our overzealous religious commitments, it appears religion hasn’t done us much good. Neither have our leaders! If Africans can shorten the exhaustive prayers and begin to think a bit more passionately, we could be halfway into crossing the parted red sea.

Most African leaders, seem to be inflicted with a strange syndrome of clinging uncompromisingly to power. Not necessarily because of their supposed ‘exclusive expertise’ in fixing their country’s economy, but rather, a sheer display of greed which fuels their unrelenting ambition for continuous political relevance, occasioned by that strange syndrome.

Any African ruler who has tarried in office for over two decades, yet the bulk of his people still live below the poverty line, deserves to step aside regardless of his continuous fictional plans on paper, and allow someone else take up the opportunity of either succeeding or failing on the job!

Democracy feels a little awkward in Africa…

Robert Mugabe: 93years old Zimbabwean President. Been in power since Zimbabwe’s independence (almost four decades) and intends to re-contest in 2018!

Paul Biya: 84years old Cameroonian President for the past 35years!

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo: 74years old President of Equatorial Guinea for 38years!

José Eduardo dos Santos: 74years old President of Angola for 38years!

Yoweri Museveni: 72years old President of Uganda for 31years!

Omar al-Bashir: 73years old President of Sudan for 28years!

Idriss Déby: 64years old President of Chad for 27years!

Isaias Afwerki: 71years old President of Eritrea since independence in 1993!

Paul Kagame: 17years as President of Rwanda, with no intention of quitting anytime soon!

The above listed, are a select few from a longer list of African leaders who are yet to consider anyone else fit for their ‘democratic’ thrones, despite spending an incredible number of years in power. Africans desire a breath of fresh air, but may continue to be strangulated, until we unanimously decide to pump more determination into our deflated willpower to confront the powers that be!

Nimi Princewill is a Nigerian writer, poet and social reformer. He’s very passionate about social reformation and the political development of Africa. He’s most notable for his unconventional opinions on issues that cut across religion, sports, social lifestyle and politics.