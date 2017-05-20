82 Chibok girls reunite with first batch of released colleagues

by Azeez Adeniyi

The 21 Chibok girls who were released in 2016 have been reunited with 82 girls who recently gained their freedom.

The first batch of school girls were released by Boko Haram in October 2016 while another 82 regained their freedom two weeks ago.

They were freed after negotiations with terrorist group, Boko Haram.

[Read Also: TEARS FLOW AS 82 CHIBOK GIRLS REUNITE WITH THEIR PARENTS (WATCH)]

The reunion took place on Saturday in Abuja where the girls have been kept by the government since their release.

The girls are part of the 276 girls abducted by the insurgents from Government Secondary School Chibok, Borno State in 2014.