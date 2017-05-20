Loser-in-Chief, Donald Trump; Lanre Gentry; Governor Fayose | Here are this week’s winners and losers

by Tolu Omoyeni

No hard feelings but the world’s biggest newsmaker doubles as its biggest loser. You guessed right! It’s the Donald…

But he’s not the only one. Here are our many losers and few winners this week:

WINNERS

#LagosAt50/Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

The entire state has been in the mood of celebrations all week and we’ve seen major pointers to this at numerous spots in the state. Eye-catching statues and sculptural works of arts have sprung up in the most unimaginable parts, wall graffitis and murals now adorn the concrete pillars that hold a number of bridges in place, the governor went about commissioning new roads, overhead flyovers and pedestrian bridges.

It’s been a week of new beginnings for many Lagosians and to top this, we received news of the permanent ban on VIOs on Lagos roads. We’ll be sure to turn-up to these great news at the grand celebration party in our #LagosAt50 aso ebi.

Femi Kuti

The music icon thought he had broken a world record weeks ago but he was wrong. Without delay, he got on his instrument and made another attempt and yes, he surpassed the world record for the longest single note held on a saxophone. This time, he hit 51 minutes 35 seconds. Way to go!

LOSERS

President Donald Trump

Could it be that the elements that make up the universe decided to gang up against the US President this week? Or is he the inventor of his own undoing?

This week in Trump presidential history has to be the hottest so far and even Trump himself could not deny that he is (no, let’s say “was” considering he has flown out to Saudi Arabia where we hope he finds a measure of peace) under fire.

From talks of a possible impeachment after the president revealed classified intel to his guests from Russia, to new revelations he allegedly told the Russians that firing FBI Director, James Comey relieved pressure (re investigation into Russian ties).

[In Case You Missed It: President Trump “told” Russians firing “nut job” Comey eased pressure]

Like that wasn’t enough trouble, a 2016 conversation between top Republicans leaked and we learned from it that Trump may be on Russia’s President Putin’s payroll. The man who made the statement back then claimed to have been joking though but yeah, that’s worth keeping record of. Then of course, Trump’s approval ratings have significantly dropped to the lowest since he took office.

Show us a bigger loser!

Governor Ayodele Fayose

Just the other day, the Ekiti state governor bragged he was going to bow out of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) if the Supreme Court rules in favour of the Ali Modu Sheriff faction in a power tussle that has successfully torn the party apart.

You’d think anyone cared! It took only about 24 hours before the winning faction published a riposte that sums up as “If he decides to leave PDP again, we shall not miss him,…“. Clapback!

Lanre Gentry

We hate to give this man any of our attention or time but he makes it difficult to ignore him.

After he faced the court for alleged assault and physical abuse of his wife, Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, Gentry was sent off to KiriKiri and had time out in jail for seven days.

We hoped he’s return full of remorse but no, it’s like he took stupidity lessons in jail. He put out a poorly worded message advising the Nigerian government to stop concerning itself with domestic violence and focus on improving the prison system. Damn you, Gentry!