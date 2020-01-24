Osinbajo approves Amotekun, Victor Moses joins Inter Milan on loan | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Osinbajo, IGP, South West governors agree that Amotekun should go on

The Federal Government and South-West governors have reached an agreement on Operation Amotekun. Laolu Akande, the Special Adviser to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, made this known via his verified Twitter handle yesterday evening. According to Akande, the Vice President had a meeting with the South West governors alongside the Inspector General of Police Adamu Mohammed and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in the presidential villa earlier today and it was agreed that Amotekun should go on.

Victor Moses has joined Inter Milan on loan

Victor Moses is officially an Inter Milan player. The 29-year-old Nigerian player has joined the Nerazzurri on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. He has been handed the number 11 jersey at the club after he was unveiled at Inter’s stadium on yesterday evening.

Nigeria ranks 146 out of 180 on the annual corruption index

Nigeria has been ranked at 146 out of the 180 countries considered on the annual corruption index published by Transparency International.

The report released on Thursday shows that Nigeria dropped two places from its previous position to become the 146th most corrupt country out of 180. According to the report released by Transparency International, “the index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people

Check out DJ Xlusive’s new single ‘Mad O’

FAAN announces measures being taken to prevent the breakout of the deadly Cooronavirus in Nigeria

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the measures they are taking to ensure that the deadly Coronavirus does not make its way into Nigeria. They also advised Nigerians on what to do to be of help.

FAAN explained that thermal scanners and other equipment and personnel used in combating the deadly Ebola virus in 2014 “are still very much in place at the airports.”