OTrek, People using kisses for havoc | The funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

S/O to Sanwo Olu though for doing it for fitness purposes, vision 2020 all y’all lagosians must stay healthy 🤝🏽 — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) February 3, 2020

Playing Sinach Song with earpiece and trekking to work in Lagos hits differently I’m walking in power, I’m walking in miracles >>>>>>> — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) February 3, 2020

I cringe when people use their zodiac sign to justify their wrongdoings…So I decided to tell my friend about his gf kissing a man in a bar and when he confronted her, she was like, “I’m sorry, you know I’m a Gemini, I just can’t help it.” No dear, you’re actually just a cheat! — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) February 3, 2020

Someone said she saw Horses from Yaba heading to Sabo…lmao Lagos banned Keke & Okada cos they don’t fit into its 21st century megacity plan making way for horses & chariots from 21B.C Welcome to the mega ancient city. Eko du Babylonia. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) February 3, 2020

Dear Lagosians, Don’t be weary or troubled when you’re trekking down to work, just remember that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a steps. Trouble last only for a night. Be strong. #OkadaBan — Youngichu™❁ (@youngichu) February 3, 2020

Is your man really a faithful partner or he literally doesn’t have money to womanize🤔👀 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) February 3, 2020