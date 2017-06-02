Paris climate deal: U.S Buildings turn green in support of climate change

President Trump announced he was pulling the U.S out of the Paris agreement on climate change, Thursday. Several city governors and mayors reacted by lighting buildings up green to symbolize that they disagreed with his decision, according to reports.

Several city governors and mayors reacted to the President’s decision by lighting buildings with green to show their disagreement. US cities situated on the east coast and even some places outside the U.S including Paris adopted the symbol.

Green is used to represent the color of the environment. The Governor of New York was one of the first to hit Twitter, he tweeted a photo of the Kosciuszko Bridge, BBC reports.

 

[In case you missed it] President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate agreement explained

[Read Also] Kathy Griffin to address alleged bullying from the Trump family at conference

Mexico was not left out;

And of course Paris,

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.