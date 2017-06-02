Paris climate deal: U.S Buildings turn green in support of climate change

President Trump announced he was pulling the U.S out of the Paris agreement on climate change, Thursday. Several city governors and mayors reacted by lighting buildings up green to symbolize that they disagreed with his decision, according to reports.

Green is used to represent the color of the environment. The Governor of New York was one of the first to hit Twitter, he tweeted a photo of the Kosciuszko Bridge, BBC reports.

World: the Empire State stands with you. New York shines green for our planet, our health and our children's future. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/Ubw7WSPgu0 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 2, 2017

Gov. Cuomo: "Climate change is real and won't be wished away by denial." Our gate is green for Paris Climate Accord, new NY, CA, WA effort. pic.twitter.com/tznubxL7qx — New York State Fair (@NYSFair) June 2, 2017

City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement. pic.twitter.com/BV0IIZYPpA — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2017

For the record, Boston City Hall uses New high-efficiency LED fixtures to create exterior color. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/0z69WqyMGL — Mary Saladna (@MaryWCVB) June 2, 2017

Mexico was not left out;

And of course Paris,