Kathy Griffin to address alleged bullying from the Trump family at conference

Comedian Kathy Griffin will explain the “true motivation behind the image” of a bloodied mask of President Trump that blew up the media space and internet earlier this week at a press conference Friday. nd respond to alleged bullying from the Trump family on Friday.

The video which has cost the comedian her job as CNN’S New Year’s Eve co-host alongside Anderson Cooper also got reactions from the President, his wife Melania and first son Donald Trump Jnr, according to reports.

President Trump tweeted;

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Washington Post reports first Lady Melania’s reaction was a bit more weighty and emotional than her husband’s. She released a statement that read:

“As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

Griffin has refrained from making ay public comments apart from a short video apology she posted to social media. “I’m a comic,” she said, Tuesday night. “I cross the line. I move the line, and then I cross it. I went way too far.”

In a joint news release, Griffin and her attorney Lisa Bloom said they will hold a press conference in Woodland Hills, Calif. at 9 a.m.

Proud to announce that I represent Kathy Griffin. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning. Here's the details. pic.twitter.com/1FejPNGzoV — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 2, 2017