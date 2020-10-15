Pastor Adeboye, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey endorse #EndSARS movement | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Senior Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey have voiced support for the protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye released a statement via Twitter on Wednesday.

“Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive. I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality,” it read.

On the other hand, Jack tweeted the #EndSARS hashtag, a Tech Cabal’s article detailing the way rogue policemen have continued to harass Nigeria’s tech community and the website of Feminist Coalition – a group of Nigerian feminists fighting against injustice through peaceful protests, fundraising, and social media organisation.

‘No former SARS operative will be part of SWAT’ – Police

The police has declared that no former operative of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will be part of the new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

Inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, dissolved SARS on Sunday, following a nationwide outrage; yet protests continued in different parts of the country.

On Tuesday, Adamu set up SWAT in lieu of the now disbanded SARS and said members of the new unit would commence training next week.

Appeal court nullifies IGP’s recruitment of 10,000 constables

The Court of Appeal has nullified the recruitment of 10,000 constables conducted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, in 2019.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Olabisi Ige unanimously held that the IGP lacked the power to recruit constables for the police force; pinpointing that the power is exclusively that of the Police Service Commission.

PDP govs urge Buhari, NASS to repeal Police Trust Fund Act

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to repeal Section 4(1) of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019.

The PDP governors requested for the repeal in a communique,issued after the forum’s meeting by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Tambuwal said that the section which authorizes the president to deduct 0.5 per cent of the total revenue accruing to the Federation Account for the benefit of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund should be repealed; tagging it ‘patently unconstitutional’.

NCDC confirms 179 new COVID-19 cases

179 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-116

Anambra-20

FCT-9

Oyo-9

Rivers-9

Delta-3

Nasarawa-3

Edo-2

Kaduna-2

Ogun-2

Plateau-2

Ekiti-1

Osun-1 60,834 confirmed

52,143 discharged

1,116 deaths pic.twitter.com/MLkfRhiKUI — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 14, 2020