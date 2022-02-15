Pastor Faith Oyedepo has messages about ‘sexual sin’, and we have additions

The religious world is a simple but complex one. At some point, you feel relieved, at other points you are confused, and at peak periods, you’re looking to either look for another religion whose tenets are ‘more favourable’, or just become an atheist. But, the Christian religion is clear on sex.

“Sex is for a legally binded couple.” Sometimes, ‘legally binded’ means getting married at the altar in a church, not traditionally, not in a court, not by a non-documented agreement formed from cohabiting.

“Missionary is the style, any other style is a sin.” This is the message from some popular religious figures who argue that it’s ‘missionary’ or it’s a sin. Probably because it’s called missionary, and styles like ‘doggy’ or ‘spider’ sound secular.

“Pre-marital sex affects your ordained destiny.” That is Pastor Faith Oyedepo’s message, and the message of many other clerics and religious enthusiasts. The argument is informed by the Bible verse that says ‘body is the Temple of God’. So, do not desecrate it.

Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; 1 Corinthians 6:19

“Sinners” who will say that sex is a major necessity in life will use medical instances in their argument, saying that sex helps in different ways, including boosting the immune system, and keeping the person happy.

“Morning sex keeps you alive and agile going through the day’s activities.”

In fact, the pressure to be having more, more, MORE sex is all around, isn’t it? Seen on the cover of magazines at the checkout line, overheard in the lounge, seen on packs of sex drugs sold everywhere.

The people of the assumed divine will argue against that: “God understands your body more than you do, so he won’t allow you be sick because you’re sex-starved.”

It is a back and forth between the religious faithful and medical faithful. Amid all of that we usually leave out some important details: what are the disadvantages of having sex?

Before that, what do we mean by sex?

What researchers typically refer to as sex is usually penis-in-vagina or penis-in-anus penetration. Depending on the nature of the study, oral sex (and sometimes rimming) may be included in the definition.

While these things absolutely can qualify as sex, so can MANY other things, like kissing, touching, solo and mutual masturbation, outercourse, and any other intimate activity that brings a person sexual pleasure.

Now, why not sex like it’s food?

I mean, the excess friction from all that rubbing/thrusting/vibrating/kissing can leave your skin raw and chafed. Frequent handling of your tender parts is bound to leave your parts, well, tender. This leaves you open to risk of infections.

Sex, protected or not, is an open invitation to STIs. The more often you have sex, the more you increase the odds of contracting one. And, when it’s not a partner you’re medically sure is free of infections, you have committed a medical sin.

Frequent sex of the partnered or solo variety can increase your chances of a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). This is assuming you’re engaging in play that involves your genitals, since your urethra basically sits front and center to the action, which can push bacteria inside.

Certain sex, like anal or aggressive sex, might not be practical or even safe without sufficient time before and after. This can lead to pain and injuries and put you out of commission for a while.

Feeling negative about sex already?

No, don’t do to yourself, sex is actually good – for your physical and mental health. The argument of Pastor Faith Oyedepo the anointed wife of preacher, Pastor David Oyedepo, will continue with medical professionals.