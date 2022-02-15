Abba Kyari has interesting capacities, ‘friends’ too

Abba Kyarı used to be the Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, and has spent over twenty years as a member of the Police Force. He said he joined the Force to “investigate matters” and to “detect the cause of crime”. We wonder how long he intended to do that.

In his time as Head, Intelligence Response Team, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, arrested suspected billionaire kidnapper Chukwudi Onuamadike, known as Evans. A feat that was applauded by many. He claimed, in an interview, that Evans offered him $2 million to ‘look away’, but he walked away from the bribe attempt instead, and the arrest received a standing ovation. However, he may have thought of other means to make money.

In 2021, Abba Kyari was accused of being a conspirator in a $1.1 million fraud deal involving Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, known as Hushpuppi.

The Police Service Commission subsequently suspended him from July 31, 2021. A suspension intended to persist pending the outcome of the investigation of the FBI. Abba Kyari was issued an arrest warrant by a US magistrate Judge. But, Nigeria did not seem keen on letting him go too easily.

In October 2021, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said he has yet to receive a formal extradition request for Abba Kyari. Nigerians forgot his existence until he was named in an international drug deal.

On Monday, February 14, 2022, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), declared Abba Kyari wanted “over his involvement in a 25kg cocaine deal”. He was later arrested by the Police and handed over to NDLEA.

It started with the arrest of two international drug couriers on January 19, 2022, Chibunna Patrick and Emeka Alphonsus at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, upon arrival from Ethiopia.

The arrest was made a unit of the Police Intelligence Team which Abba Kyari formerly headed. And, his suspension was not enough to stop him from allegedly trying to collude with an NDLEA officer to take out 15kg of the cocaine to sell for his and his teams’ personal pockets, and leave 10kg for the prosecution of the couriers.

He was declared wanted upon final points of the deal and has been in NDLEA’s custody after his arrest.

He has been accused of being “a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline”, which means there are others involved.

Daily Trust reports a “high profile complicity” in the case.

“Serious infractions have been established against Kyari in relation to drug crimes but the matter was being foot dragged at the police headquarters in Abuja and commands in some states.

“People would be picked in other high profile places because the secret has been busted,” Daily Trust reports.

“The investigation of Kyari on the latest and other pending issues were being deliberately delayed by powerful forces because beyond the suspended deputy commissioner of police and the few officers whose names have been mentioned, there are some senior officers that are directly involved and they know they would be implicated, hence the tactical delay and needless technicalities in handling the matter,” the source from Daily Trust says.