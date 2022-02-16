Aregbesola attacks Tinubu, says Oyetola will suffer same fate as former Lagos governor | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Aregbesola attacks Tinubu, says APC leader ‘planned evil’ for Osun people

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while addressing party loyalists in Ijebu-jesa Monday, said he agreed to Tinubu’s handpicked candidate as his successor in 2018 because it was agreed that he would continue the legacies he laid.

Upon assumption of office, however, Governor Gboyega Oyetola failed to keep the agreement, according to the minister. Aregbesola said the same treatment Tinubu and his group meted out to former Lagos governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, will be given to Oyetola because “he had derailed from the master plan too.”

Buhari submits supplementary budget of ₦2.55 trillion to NASS, makes provision for subsidy

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter, an amendment to the Appropriations Act passed in December 2021, to the Senate, seeking the approval of a supplementary budget of ₦2.557 trillion.

The budget, President Buhari said, is meant to provide for subsidy on petroleum products from June to December 2022.

Nigeria’s inflation down to 15.60 per cent

Nigeria’s consumer price inflation rate fell in January to 15.60 per cent from 15.63 per cent recorded in December 2021, even as food prices continued to surge, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The statistics office said the prices of goods and services, measured by the Consumer Price Index, increased by 15.60 per cent (year-on-year) in January 2022.

IGP orders closure of state intelligence units across Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has reportedly ordered the closure of all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Special Tactical Squad (STS) units across the country.

The closure is coming barely a day after the arrest of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kyari and four others by authorities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency over alleged drug deals.

Oba of Benin to receive bronze artefacts

The physical handing over of two bronze artefacts from Jesus College, University of Cambridge and University of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom by the Nigerian High Commissioner to Britain to HRM Omo N’ Edo, Oba Ewuare 11, will take place weekend in Benin.

The artefacts are ‘Okpa Cockerel’ and the bronze burst of an Oba (Uhunilo). A statement in Benin, yesterday, by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Erhabor, said the physical handing over of the artefacts was sequel to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Nigerian High Commissioner to personally hand them over to the Benin monarch.