These 5 billboards in Ondo can sell your brand

Before billboards became a phenomenon, some city planners, experts and consumers argued that they could distract drivers and cause accidents; among many other concerns. Thanks to progressives, that was overruled.

As countries begin to reopen, marketing teams and experts are also back to leveraging billboards for their brand campaigns and product launch. To decide, marketers usually consider billboard size, visibility, popularity, location and cost. In this case, we are focusing on the most popular billboards in Ondo.

See billboards in Ondo:

  1. Gantry, Alagbaka Roundabout Akure
  2. Portrait, Ondo-Akure road
  3. 48 Sheet, towards Sabo Market, Ore
  4. Portrait – Akure-Oba Adesida Market
  5. Unipole – Akure Ilesha Ife Express Way

Gantry, Alagbaka Roundabout Akure

This Gantry is positioned along Alagbaka Roundabout within Akure in Ondo – FTF: Oja Oba Market, FTT: Fiwasaye Roundabout, State Secretariat and Government House. Its broadened feature is ideal for advertisers seeing massive vehicular and pedestrian traffic engagements along this route. This billboard boast intensive brand awareness to over 600,000 commuters plying this major highway.

Portrait, Ondo-Akure road

This portrait billboard is strategically located along a busy route, meeting a diverse audience including working class people, travellers, and locals. It meets an estimated 400,000 people who use this road. It’s location is along the Ondo-Akure road before Ileoluji Junction.

48 Sheet, towards Sabo Market, Ore

Markets are known to be busy places, the roads leading to the markets experiencing a busy timeline. A 48 Sheet billboard along this route will meet hundreds of people everyday and about 500,000 in a month. It’s location is along the way to the Sabo market at Ore.

Portrait, Akure-Oba Adesida Market

This portrait billboard is located at Akure-Oba Adesida market by MKO Abiola Democracy Park, opposite Palace and Post Office facing traffic to Oyemekun road. This meets about 300,000 commuters who use that route.

Unipole – Akure Ilesha Ife Express Way

The Akure-Ilesha-Ife expressway meets thousands of travellers every month who are either passing or going to Ondo. A billboard located on this road is strategic enough to sell a brand’s message and take it as far.

