#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Pastor Tunde Bakare weighs in on the #LekkiMassacre, highlighting some key points | #EndSARS

Since the #EndSARS protest began, several clerics in Nigeria have weighed in on the issue – condemning the use of brute force against the peaceful protesters. Prominent among them are Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre; Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG); Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries and Tunde Bakare, General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly. Bakare once again showed his support for the youth on social media on Sunday.

The Pastor took to his Twitter handle to dish out some words of wisdom to Nigerians in a series of tweets, describing how Nigeria has sadly deviated from her founding fathers dream of building a great nation upon attaining independence from British rule.

He also pointed out how the Nigerian national anthem; a symbol and pride of our nationhood, was dishonoured as protesters were murdered while singing the anthem.

His tweet reads:

Indeed, the pride of our nation was rendered meaningless on that fateful day at the Lekki Toll-Gate when security operatives gunned down peaceful protesters on their fatherland who were demanding for nothing other than making our nation great again.

The soldiers’ turned deaf ears to the chants of the protesting youths who were reminding them that we are supposed to be “One nation bound in freedom, peace and unity,” – sadly, these were the very things they were deprived of and were fighting to regain.

Addressing the very core of the issue Bakare wrote:

No doubt, the past two weeks have not only left many traumatized, but it has also left us wondering over the essence of our nationhood. The mind bugging question is – why was it so easy to order the desecration of the very symbol of our peace as a nation with the blood of the young ones without any iota of humanity? 

Bakare acknowledged the bravery of the youth in the face of stiff opposition, describing them as an unbreakable generation.

Indeed, the courage of the youth in the last two weeks took many by surprise, and it was borne out of a strong resolve to drive change which the nation is overdue for. And they are not backing down just yet until victory is attained and Nigeria is made great again.

He also pointed out several flaws in the government’s approach to handling the issue and admonished them to address the systemic failure at the root of Nigeria’s many challenges.

On several occasions, Nigerians have called on the government to address the many challenges threatening the unity and peace of the nation. Sadly, no one seems to be paying attention to the subtle issues that have constituted bigger problems the country is grappling with today, including the long-standing problem of police brutality that led to the #EndSARS protest.

It is hoped that as more voices weigh in on the issues plaguing our nation today, our government would wake up to its responsibility of protecting the lives of its citizens and put an end to impunity.

