YNaijaEndSARSupdates: ‘Inspector’ Babatunde Fashola finds hidden camera at scene of Lekki shooting | #EndSARS

‘Our leaders don’t rate us’ This statement has become a resounding chant amongst the Nigerian populace, whenever our politicians try to pull a fast one. Truly, it seems they think we are not intelligent enough to decipher when they are selling us a fabricated story. Not too long ago, a Nigerian sales clerk had confidently told auditors that a snake had eaten 36m naira. In the same vein, Nigerian senator, Abdullahi Adamu, denied an allegation that he mismanaged funds belonging to the Northern Senators’ Forum; alleging that monkeys had swallowed the money at the senator’s farm.

In another episode of ‘our leaders don’t rate us’, it seems our politicians are now doubling as investigators and detectives. Following, the Lekki tollgate massacre that took place on Tuesday, 20 October 2020, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, repeatedly assured Nigerians that an investigation was ongoing. The governor had initially stated that no one had died, despite the video evidence suggesting otherwise, but had announced that an inquiry into the incident of soldiers opening fire on peaceful protesters was underway.

The governor, on Sunday, welcomed ministers and state governors from the South West on a solidarity visit in the state.

We recognise this moment as a temporary set back and we are confident that Lagos will come out stronger. On behalf of the inextinguishable people of this great state, I appreciate my brother governors and honourable ministers for standing up for us at this time.#HealingLagos — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 25, 2020

During the visit which was five days after the incident, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), discovered a camera which he said must have been planted by “some subversive elements” during the protest. Minister-now-turned-Inspector Fashola picked up the device with a handkerchief and handed it over to the state governor.

Understandably, on Twitter, Nigerians are aggravated over the development. Not only did many state how unlikely it was that the camcorder was still there five days later, but many also asserted that it was the government trying to trick Nigerians.

Here are a few reactions:

Somebody pls tell me the Minister, Fashola and his guys running into a random camcorder at Lekki toll gate yesterday was a joke !!! Pls I’m begging anyone… Just say it’s a joke, Thot lawma just cleaned the whole place up and Jide already did a tour !? 😩🤦🏾‍♂️😩 — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) October 26, 2020

That Fashola video just shows that these people don’t even do much thinking when they want to lie. They just drop something, all the best to anyone who has a problem with it. 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ what a country. How will people abroad take us serious when our leaders act in this manner? — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) October 26, 2020

I thought Ben Ayade was a good actor until I saw Fashola discovering an abandoned camera at the Lekki Toll gate. Nollywood & DSTV look no further, we have Talents in Govt.#LekkiMassacre #EndSARS — President One.acre /#ENDSARS / FREE Dadiyata (@NekkaSmith) October 26, 2020

The Nigerian state is totally ridiculous in its modus operandi. Fashola finished making a comment that resonated with me, and then stepped out to go discover hidden camera at the scene of major crime. The confidence these people have in our presumed stupidity baffles me. — Nedu Ekeke #LekkiMassacre (@Nedunaija) October 26, 2020

For many Nigerians, politicians proposing ridiculous explanations for their corrupt practices with outstanding confidence is not a new phenomenon. It seems they are out again with similar tricks as it concerns the Lekki Massacre. Fashola’s discovery will probably be used for further investigations – even where several reports stated that the tollgate was first burnt before it was swept clean. Video footage after the incident showed people ransacking the place for spoils and recyclable aluminium and irons. So, how would the camcorder still remain intact and in such spotless quality five days later?

