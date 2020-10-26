#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: ‘Inspector’ Babatunde Fashola finds hidden camera at scene of Lekki shooting | #EndSARS

‘Our leaders don’t rate us’ This statement has become a resounding chant amongst the Nigerian populace, whenever our politicians try to pull a fast one. Truly, it seems they think we are not intelligent enough to decipher when they are selling us a fabricated story. Not too long ago, a Nigerian sales clerk had confidently told auditors that a snake had eaten 36m naira. In the same vein, Nigerian senator, Abdullahi Adamu, denied an allegation that he mismanaged funds belonging to the Northern Senators’ Forum; alleging that monkeys had swallowed the money at the senator’s farm.

In another episode of ‘our leaders don’t rate us’, it seems our politicians are now doubling as investigators and detectives. Following, the Lekki tollgate massacre that took place on Tuesday, 20 October 2020, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, repeatedly assured Nigerians that an investigation was ongoing. The governor had initially stated that no one had died, despite the video evidence suggesting otherwise, but had announced that an inquiry into the incident of soldiers opening fire on peaceful protesters was underway.

The governor, on Sunday, welcomed ministers and state governors from the South West on a solidarity visit in the state.

During the visit which was five days after the incident, Minister of Works and Housing,  Babatunde Fashola (SAN), discovered a camera which he said must have been planted by “some subversive elements” during the protest. Minister-now-turned-Inspector Fashola picked up the device with a handkerchief and handed it over to the state governor.

Understandably, on Twitter, Nigerians are aggravated over the development. Not only did many state how unlikely it was that the camcorder was still there five days later, but many also asserted that it was the government trying to trick Nigerians.

Here are a few reactions:

For many Nigerians, politicians proposing ridiculous explanations for their corrupt practices with outstanding confidence is not a new phenomenon. It seems they are out again with similar tricks as it concerns the Lekki Massacre. Fashola’s discovery will probably be used for further investigations – even where several reports stated that the tollgate was first burnt before it was swept clean. Video footage after the incident showed people ransacking the place for spoils and recyclable aluminium and irons. So, how would the camcorder still remain intact and in such spotless quality five days later?

‘Our leaders don’t rate us’

 

