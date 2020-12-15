How to get ‘Bone Straight’ hair, Aisha Buhari in Dubia, Making ‘music movies’ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

"babe, e go be like you and my wife go share bone straight this holiday. Abeg no vex" pic.twitter.com/Kjr8KF0uNS — Banku Sauce♊🇳🇬 (@beansstew1) December 15, 2020

Ha!!! Kuku’s hair is expensive ooo me sef na one I get!! Who will buy me bone straight sef? https://t.co/YU70b9vcVB — Funke Akindele Bello (@funkeakindele) December 15, 2020

Aisha Buhari (First Lady) relocating To Dubai while in the position further points out how indolent this government is 😢 — Uncle chu (@chubiei) December 15, 2020

Davido doesn’t make music videos he make music movies instead. — BENUEGIANT🦍😈 (@one_dosh) December 15, 2020

Na grace people Dey use make for this life not hardwork — Fairly used boyfriend 💫 (@brysonadahcole) December 15, 2020

A friend jokingly asked his mum if by any chance he was adopted



Woman replied, “And you thought we would have chosen you?”



Omooooo 😭 — Unwanted Friend 😒🌚 (@holardamolar) December 15, 2020

Who else noticed that you can simply like a twitter post by shaking your phone? — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) December 15, 2020

When choosing a partner, it’s highly recommended you choose someone you’re strongly sexually attracted to. Otherwise you people cannot last. — Fairly used boyfriend 💫 (@brysonadahcole) December 15, 2020

I lose interest once the delivery fee is more than 1500. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Ola 🤍 (@thegreatola) December 15, 2020

