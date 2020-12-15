How to get ‘Bone Straight’ hair, Aisha Buhari in Dubia, Making ‘music movies’ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

1.

Wahala for broke boys o

2.

Ask and you shall receive…

3.

There was a what?

4.

#30BG

5.

What is this tweet?

6.

It’s the answer for us!

7.

Try it?

8.

Lol…

9.

Argue with the tweep.

10.

Lol…

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 15, 2020

Lagos sets to roll out 100,000 LAKE rice at N20,000 per bag | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG inaugurates committee on petrol as new price regime takes off The Federal Government has inaugurated the ‘Bipartite Plus Committee’ ...

Michael Isaac December 14, 2020

Guys that will impregnate girls this Christmas, What happened to Tems, Omah Lay | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 14, 2020

FG’s plan to build 300,000 houses begins this week —Presidency | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG’s plan to build 300,000 houses begins this week —Presidency The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 13, 2020

Inside a Nigerian polyamorous relationship, Hot takes on the overnight celeb, Enisa – the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 12, 2020

A Day in the Live Wizkid, Commemorating Chinua Achebe at 90, ELOY Awards…See YNaija’s Top 10 Events for November

Due to the pandemic, entertainers and Nigerians alike had to adjust to an indoor lifestyle and most events moved to ...

Michael Isaac December 11, 2020

Comparing Laycon with Vector, What happens when you’re high, Nigerians out of poverty | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail