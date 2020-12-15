The Naked Convos has a new web series ‘Little Black Book’ coming in 2021

Little Black Book

The Naked Convos’ footprint in web television is further expanding with their latest arrival titled Little Black Book, slated to premiere in January next year. If you enjoyed My Name is A Zed and the inaugural Our Best Friend’s Wedding, then Little Black Book should be your post-holiday guilty pleasure.

Based on a story of the same by Sally Kenneth Dadzie, Little Black book tells the story of Tade, a brilliant business developer trying to get her life back on track after a series of failures, Leo, a millionaire hotel entrepreneur defying the odds to keep his business in the green and a little black book of gorgeous women, unfolding truths and hidden desires between them.

The Belinda Yanga-directed series was written by Abosi Ogba and Sally Kenneth-Dadzie and produced by Lydia Idakula-Sobogun. It stars Ikechukwu Onunaku, Teniola Aladese, Oreka Godis, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Chimela Azurunwa, Kiki Omeli, Jeffrey Kanu, Omoye Uzamere and more.

