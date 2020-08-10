TheNakedConvos is venturing into short film territory with ‘Heaven Baby’

The Naked Convos is really taking on the digital media space with their slew of web series and shows. There’s the hard to forget ‘Our Best Friend’s Wedding’, a vehicle for Oreka Godis, Gbemi Olateru and Ill Rhymz to break out of the OAP box they’d all been hedged into and reinvent themselves as serious actors. Now a classic, OBFW as the fans call it, paved the way for the more guttural ‘My Name Is Azed’, another adaptation of a much beloved TNC online series. Now that Azed is firmly entrenched in the canon of memorable Nigerian television characters, TNC is shifting focus a bit to talk on a matter that most Nigerians feel quite strongly about, fertility and adoption, through their first short film ‘Heaven Baby’.

The showrunners at TNC are clearly interested in strengthening a studio/muse relationship with Oreka Godis and Gbemi Olateru because they both return to the small screen in this short film. Ibrahim Suleiman, who has cut his teeth on Tinsel and transitioned into hosting shows for Africa Magic Epic also makes his webseries debut on this film, playing an expectant husband who has to navigate the conflicting feelings of his hesitant wife. Oreka Godis stars as Mohini, the show’s titular character, Ibrahim Suleiman is Jaiyeola, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbebi supports as Sandra, and

This will definitely resonate with younger millennial audiences who are starting to contemplate these difficult decisions themselves. It will be interesting to see what conclusions the good folk at TNC decide to make of the whole situation. Here’s a synopsis for the film:

The fragile bond a young couple share is put to test when the wife, Mohini, has to choose between a successful career and the only thing her husband, Jaiyeola, wants more than being with her – having a baby. Unknown to Jaiyeola, Mohini secretly got a contraceptive implant after their wedding.

Watch the teaser below: