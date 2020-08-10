TheNakedConvos is venturing into short film territory with ‘Heaven Baby’

Heaven Baby

The Naked Convos is really taking on the digital media space with their slew of web series and shows. There’s the hard to forget ‘Our Best Friend’s Wedding’, a vehicle for Oreka Godis, Gbemi Olateru and Ill Rhymz to break out of the OAP box they’d all been hedged into and reinvent themselves as serious actors. Now a classic, OBFW as the fans call it, paved the way for the more guttural ‘My Name Is Azed’, another adaptation of a much beloved TNC online series. Now that Azed is firmly entrenched in the canon of memorable Nigerian television characters, TNC is shifting focus a bit to talk on a matter that most Nigerians feel quite strongly about, fertility and adoption, through their first short film ‘Heaven Baby’.

The showrunners at TNC are clearly interested in strengthening a studio/muse relationship with Oreka Godis and Gbemi Olateru because they both return to the small screen in this short film. Ibrahim Suleiman, who has cut his teeth on Tinsel and transitioned into hosting shows for Africa Magic Epic also makes his webseries debut on this film, playing an expectant husband who has to navigate the conflicting feelings of his hesitant wife. Oreka Godis stars as Mohini, the show’s titular character, Ibrahim Suleiman is  Jaiyeola, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbebi supports as  Sandra, and

This will definitely resonate with younger millennial audiences who are starting to contemplate these difficult decisions themselves. It will be interesting to see what conclusions the good folk at TNC decide to make of the whole situation. Here’s a synopsis for the film:

The fragile bond a young couple share is put to test when the wife, Mohini, has to choose between a successful career and the only thing her husband, Jaiyeola, wants more than being with her – having a baby. Unknown to Jaiyeola, Mohini secretly got a contraceptive implant after their wedding.

Watch the teaser below:

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor August 9, 2020

#YNaijaBBNUpdate: Eric and Tochi bid farewell to the Big Brother House

Sundays are for relaxing and prepping for the new week ahead, or so we are told. However, for Big Brother ...

Edwin Okolo August 7, 2020

Ini-Dima Okojie is bringing her bubbly personality and joie de vivre to Youtube

Why wait for one film every 6 months to catch a glimpse of your favourite movie star? This is the ...

Editor August 5, 2020

Regina Daniels is monetising our collective curiosity about her life with ‘Our Circle’

There aren’t that many Nigerian celebrities who are able to capture the collective curiosity of the Nigerian consumer audience. For ...

Chinedu Okafor August 4, 2020

#YNaijaBBNCoverage: Was Ozo picking Dorothy over Nengi as his Deputy HOH the right thing?

Day 15 in the Big Brother Naija house was fairly uneventful right up to the head of house games. Head ...

Edwin Okolo August 4, 2020

From viral videos to Nollywood, Success Adegor’s story is all too familiar

Last week, Nigerian actor Enyinna Nwigwe posted a video featuring Success Adegor, the 7 year old Nigerian school child who ...

Chinedu Okafor August 3, 2020

#YNaijaBBNGist: Erica is not as clueless as fans thought

In a series of event spanning less than 24 hours, Erica, has managed to be the center of discussion all day ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail