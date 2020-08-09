YNaijaBBNUpdate: Eric and Tochi bid farewell to the Big Brother House

Sundays are for relaxing and prepping for the new week ahead, or so we are told. However, for Big Brother Naija fans, relaxing may not necessarily be a part of the equation, as Sunday evictions makes the day anything but relaxing.

Unfortunately, at least one the lock-down housemates was slated to go home, and of the four contestants with the least votes: Kaisha, Eric, TrickyTee, and Tochi, Eric and Tochi were the ones evicted.

In line with the new eviction process, after the four housemates with the least votes were announced, each housemates, barring the bottom four, were called to the dairy room to nominate the housemates they would rather see evicted. Tochi and Eric had the most votes, and were asked to leave the Big Brother House accordingly.

They were rather interesting choices seeing as the new process did put the evicted housemates on their best behavior.

The eviction no doubt is sure to coerce housemates into putting more efforts in staying on each other’s good side, but given the climate of the house, it will be interesting to see if this process will continue to chip away at the housemates situational behaviors, or whether they will opt to remain true to themselves.