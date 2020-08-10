Petroleum Tanker Drivers in Lagos to go on strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Fuel-Depot

The Petroleum Tankers Drivers Association (PTDA) has declared it would carry on with its planned strike Monday as the association is yet to reach an agreement with the Lagos State Government.

As reported by Punch, the National Chairman of PTDA, Salimonu Oladiti, noted that the issues which forced the drivers to plan on an indefinite strike had not been addressed; which includes decongestion of the Apapa port as well as extortion by hoodlums and security agents.

“We don’t have much to say. If the issues of extortion and harassment of our members are addressed, we won’t go on strike but if the issues are not addressed, we will go on with it. We are not happy to disrupt fuel supply because we know the effect but we cannot continue to cope with the problems”  Oladiti added.

Buhari commissions 114 medical officers into Air Force

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned 114 medical officers into the Nigerian Air Force, in a bid to strengthen the nation’s fight against insecurity.

Speaking in Kaduna on Saturday, at the Passing Out Parade of the medics in the Nigerian Air Force Short Service Course 29, the Commander-In-Chief said:

“I expect that you will do your best to further enhance NAF’s efforts towards boosting qualitative healthcare for personnel, their dependants and among residents of NAF host communities including sustaining medical outreaches for civilians and victims of insurgency and banditry,”

Amongst those passing out were two consultants, 10 medical doctors, four pharmacists, 18 nurses, two veterinary doctors, and two biomedical engineers.

Southern Kaduna Massacre: Protests rage in Kaduna, Lagos, Abuja over 184 killed by bandits 

Several Nigerians took to the streets of Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja on Saturday morning to protest the “genocide” taking place in the southern part of Kaduna and the perceived inaction of the government.

The protest took place about 48 hours after suspected Fulani militiamen carried out fresh attacks on Apiashyim, Kibori, Atakmawei, Apyiako, and Magamiya villages in Southern Kaduna.

NiDCOM chief mourns basketball player, Michael Ojo

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday, expressed shock and sadness at the sudden death of the Nigerian Basketball player, Michael Ojo.

Dabiri-Erewa said in a statement signed by the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, that the news of the sudden death of the promising basketball player in Serbia was painful.

Ojo, a Nigerian basketball player, died on Friday during a training session with Red Star at the age of 27 years.

NCDC confirms 437 new COVID-19 cases

