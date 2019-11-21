Funke Akindele-Bello, Akin Lewis, Deyemi Okanlawon, other stars of Your Excellency turn out in force to meet the press

EbonyLife Films today staged an opportunity for the Nigerian media to meet the star-studded cast of its latest feature film, Your Excellency. Eager to talk about their performances in the movie, the actors arrived early for their interviews.

As expected, there was huge interest in how Funke Akindele-Bello managed to both direct and star in such a major project, especially as this was her directorial debut. Her ‘other half’ in the film, Akin Lewis, was relaxed and charismatic, much like his onscreen character, presidential aspirant Chief Olalekan Ajadi. The rest of the cast was equally light-hearted, hinting at the hilarious comedy they have in store for their fans across the country.

Cast in attendance were: Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Eku Edewor, Emmanuel ‘EmmaOMG’ Edunjobi, Alexx Ekubo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Ikechukwu Onunaku and Helen Paul. In addition, the media was treated to an exclusive screening of the official behind-the-scenes film, with funny moments that will not be seen in the movie.

Executive Producer Mo Abudu was also present to meet the press. “We’re so appreciative of this wonderful media support and the attendance of all our actors; especially as they all have such busy schedules. Also, I’m grateful to our sponsors, Guinness Gold, Bollinger and Coca-Cola, for making this such a special occasion for all our guests,” she said.

Your Excellency is in cinemas from 13 December 2019 across Nigeria. For more information, visit www.ebonylifefilms.com