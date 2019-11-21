Funke Akindele-Bello, Akin Lewis, Deyemi Okanlawon, other stars of Your Excellency turn out in force to meet the press

EbonyLife Films today staged an opportunity for the Nigerian media to meet the star-studded cast of its latest feature film, Your Excellency. Eager to talk about their performances in the movie, the actors arrived early for their interviews.

As expected, there was huge interest in how Funke Akindele-Bello managed to both direct and star in such a major project, especially as this was her directorial debut. Her ‘other half’ in the film, Akin Lewis, was relaxed and charismatic, much like his onscreen character, presidential aspirant Chief Olalekan Ajadi. The rest of the cast was equally light-hearted, hinting at the hilarious comedy they have in store for their fans across the country.

Cast in attendance were: Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Eku Edewor, Emmanuel ‘EmmaOMG’ Edunjobi, Alexx Ekubo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Ikechukwu Onunaku and Helen Paul. In addition, the media was treated to an exclusive screening of the official behind-the-scenes film, with funny moments that will not be seen in the movie.

Executive Producer Mo Abudu was also present to meet the press. “We’re so appreciative of this wonderful media support and the attendance of all our actors; especially as they all have such busy schedules. Also, I’m grateful to our sponsors, Guinness Gold, Bollinger and Coca-Cola, for making this such a special occasion for all our guests,” she said.

Your Excellency is in cinemas from 13 December 2019 across Nigeria. For more information, visit www.ebonylifefilms.com

Cast & Crew of Your Excellency

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 19, 2019

Wema Bank partners YNaija and The Future Project to present YTECH 100 2019

Wema Bank and The Future Project in collaboration with YNaija will be hosting and celebrating the brightest and the best ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 19, 2019

The Future Awards Africa presents ‘The Future Festival ‘19

 The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) presents a 1-day festival that includes conversations on technology and the future of gender. The ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 14, 2019

REDx Management Trainee Bootcamp Season 2 to commence January 2020

RED | For Africa, the company with largest number of youth-focused media brands in Africa, has announced the second season ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 13, 2019

RED | For Africa launches five consulting and customer experience companies

RED | For Africa, the company with the largest number of youth-focused media brands on the continent, yesterday launched five ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 13, 2019

Chude Jideonwo announced as Keynote Speaker at the 2019 NaijaHacks Hackathon

Chude Jideonwo, co-founder of RED | For Africa, is scheduled to speak as a Keynote Speaker at the 2019 NaijaHacks ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 13, 2019

Adebola Williams named among Top 100 Young Economic Leaders in Africa by Institut Choiseul

Co-Founder of RED | For Africa, Adebola Williams, has been named among The Choiseul 100, as one of Africa’s 100 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail