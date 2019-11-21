YNaija presents its Governors’ Ranking for November

The biggest news in the governor circuit is the re-election of Yahaya Bello in Kogi, which was marred with violence, intimidation, misconducts and loss of lives. Also, this week, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress David Lyon was declared the winner of the Bayelsa State governorship poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission. And while we look forward to what Lyon will do in Bayelsa, we have been monitoring other governors closely. Here’s the YNaija Governors’ Ranking for November.

10. Yahaya Bello (Kogi)

Yahaya Bello was recently in the news campaigning to be re-elected governor of Kogi, with the backdrop of having not paid salaries in the state. At least 7,000 teachers in public primary and junior secondary schools in Kogi are owed salary arrears spanning 39 months, and some of them have now raised alarm weeks to the governorship election in the state. Even worse, governor of Kaduna Nasir el-Rufai was captured in a viral clip begging the Kogi electorate to overlook the unpaid salaries and vote back Bello, and also the attack on Seyi Makinde while he was in the state.

9. Ben Ayade (Cross River)

The state of Cross River has since been a shadow of its former self, and the re-election of Ben Ayade hasn’t lifted the state out of the decaying infrastructure, bad roads, filth and despair. Ayade is also reportedly known for colluding with the law to suppress press freedom, the case of the arrest of journalist Agba Jalingo is still fresh, who was arrested for terrorism and a report of an alleged diversion of 500m.

8. Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna)

While speaking during a rally organised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, El-Rufai appealed to voters to forgive governor of Kogi Yahaya Bello of all his sins. The governorship election is expected to be a close contest between incumbent governor Yahaya Bello of the APC and Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and El-Rufai imploring Kogi indigenes to overlook the glaring fact that Bello is yet to pay salaries doesn’t speak well of him as a governor.

7. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos)

Sanwo-Olu has voluntarily stripped himself of the ”Your Excellency” title, only wanting to be known as the Mr Governor. And while this name drop doesn’t significantly have any impact on the affairs and running of Lagos, it seems like a subtle admission that Sanwo-Olu is yet to deliver dividends of democracy to the state. According to the governor, ‘Your Excellency” should be reserved for politicians who, at the end of their tenure, have excelled in their tasks.

6. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia)

A recorded call of Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu threatening a writer not to write on the bad governance in the state or risk being sent to Abuja made the news last month. And although this report couldn’t be sufficiently verified, he has secured the go-ahead of the African Development Bank (AfDB), private investors and other multilateral financial institutions for the investment of $430 million to fast-track the development of Enyimba Economic City (EEC).

5. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti)

Governor Fayemi has remained committed to building institutions, human capacity and empowering the civil service for sustainability in delivering the dividends of democracy to every Ekiti resident, irrespective of class, creed or status.

In the past month, some of the tangible actions already taken under the governance pillar commencement of monthly payment of gratuity to retiree with increased allocation from N10million to N100million monthly, regular and prompt payment of salaries, payment of severance allowance to past public office holders reopening of the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State (BSES) by the National Broadcasting Corporation after the state government intervention.

4. Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman (Kwara)

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara just presented additional six commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation. Back in September, he presented four female commissioner-nominees who had yet to be screened and confirmed by the House.

3. Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun)

Adegboyega Oyetola recently reviewed downward the number of ministries in the state from 23 to 20. The governor also told cabinet member designates that performance charter, the document that would be used to measure their relevance to governance in the state, would be given to each of them. He also noted that there would be no ranking in the cabinet, adding that the idea of Commissioner and Special Adviser was merely for administrative convenience.

2. Emeka Ihedioha (Imo)

The Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has done astonishing things to revive a dead and destroyed state like Imo from scratch. Ihedioha set up a new business integrity climate never seen before in Imo State. The Bureau of Public Procument and Price Intelligence. Making Imo open to bidding & tender best practices. The TSA, treasury single account, which has consolidated all revenue earnings into one single account using electronic payment platform.

Establishment of the Ease of Doing Business desk, meant to simplify access to lands, access to business permits, quick and fast legal adjudication process and alternative despute resolution arising from contractural disputes.

1. Seyi Makinde (Oyo)

There’s always something Seyi Makinde has impressively done each month, more and more determined to deliver the dividends of democracy to Oyo. Recently, he kicked off the total reconstruction of a 65-kilometre Moniya-Ijaiye-iseyin Road at an estimated cost of N9.9 billion. Makinde flagged off the project in a ceremony held at Moniya in Akinyele Local Council of the state The governor said that upon completion of the project, Moniya to Iseyin journey should not be more than 45 minutes drive.