This is why Burna Boy will win a Grammy

Burna Boy has had a terrific year. Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu – his government name – made a cosmic comeback with his 2018 album “Outside” under the Bad Habit/Atlantic Records and the Warner Music Group. He also delivered the explosive “African Giant” album. The “Ye” singer doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. 

When he is not making hits with both foreign and local music acts, or selling out shows at home and abroad, he is getting featured on Billboard or holding down a single in Beyonce’s The Gift Album. Now, he has gotten nominated for a Grammy under the World Best Album category.

Burna is nominated for his African Giant album, alongside the three-times Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, the Haitian-American flautist, composer and vocalist Nathalie Joachim, the Anatolian Rock and Turkish Psychedelic Folk band, and the jazz collaboration between Bokante and Metropole Orkest.

Considering the monumental steps the African Giant has made in his career as well as in his constantly evolving craft, a Grammy win would not only be befitting. It would, amongst many other things, make him the first Nigerian out of the five that have been nominated under this category in past years, to win it. Femi Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Babatunde Olatunji and Seun Kuti are artists who have been nominated for this category in the past.

Although it would be disingenuous to base the probability of Burna Boy winning the Grammy on his fast-rising prestige as an artist or on the heavy optimism surrounding news of his nomination, it would only further the likelihood of his win.

The African Giant has paid his dues. Despite the distinctness of his work since he started, there has been in recent times a highly powered dedication to his sound, a depth that rises above and intersects with both heavy and whimsical subjects.

Burna has come to be an artist with an undeniable drive, to make an immense impact wherever his music might gain access to, while retaining a groundedness to roots, to an unadulterated blackness that holds the base of his work together.

With the Grammy’s history of snubbing arguably better talents, it doesn’t dispute the fact if Burna wins the award this year, it would be well deserved.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Nelson C.J November 20, 2019

MTV Shuga’s new season uncaps the necessity of supporting and believing women

New cast. New twists. Great theme song. Broader conversations. The award-winning TV drama MTV Naija Shuga returned two weeks ago, ...

Nelson C.J November 19, 2019

Can Netflix encourage diversity in Nollywood content?

The inclusion of Nigerian movies on Netflix, the American streaming platform for movies and TV shows, has meant not only ...

Bernard Dayo November 19, 2019

“In 5 years’ time, you’ll feel it differently’’- Y!TV remembers Tosyn Bucknor on #WithChude one year after

In celebration of Tosyn ‘Area Mama’ Bucknor’s life, Y! TV release a #WithChude special with the on-air personality‪.‬ During her ...

Nelson C.J November 18, 2019

The Sojjis is not your average Nigerian family sitcom

It is quite shocking a lot of people don’t know about the fairly new YouTube series, The Sojjis. It is ...

Nelson C.J November 14, 2019

Burna Boy doesn’t need to apologise

So, Burna Boy has said he will perform at Africans Unite, a concert presented by the South African Tourism Departments ...

Edwin Okolo November 11, 2019

Eromo Egbejule’s documentary on Nigeria’s most fatal pipeline explosion premieres this week at AFRIFF

On November 13th, award-winning journalist Eromo Egbejule’s directorial debut Jesse: The Funeral That Never Ended premieres at the Africa International ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail