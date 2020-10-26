FG has other priorities like Chad, so Nigerians can continue ‘hustling’ for themselves

If you wish to understand the intricate details and the workings of an irresponsible government, Nigeria will help a great deal. The state of affairs in the country is a thesis in its own rights, discerning what a country would look like when its government is trying to outdo itself in its pursuit of wrecking its own economy.

The Nigerian government is so irresponsible, they are not even shy about it anymore. Nowadays, they shamelessly detail their latest ‘misappropriate public funds scheme’ to the citizens without fear of repercussion.

At this stage, most Nigerians have subscribed to the wise internet adage of ‘it is what it is.’ The thought of the Nigerian government and how it constantly disappoints its people is prerequisite for high blood pressure. And yet today, they just managed to outdo themselves again.

Nigeria, a country well known for its epileptic power supply has expressed interest in supplying power to its neighbouring country of Chad.

According to a report by the Punch Newspaper, the government-controlled Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), held meetings last week to discuss the possibilities of connecting Chad to Nigeria’s national power grid.

Its difficult to determine what’s more infuriating, that the government is yet to put a dent on the power problem in the country before deciding to power another nation, or the fact that they would boldly announce this ridiculous plan even as the flames of protests to end bad governance is yet to pan out.

How a country whose other major issue is power supply wishes to power another nation is anyone’s guess, but if any government can even fathom the possibility, its the Nigerian government.

This is a government that as recently as September announced a hike in electricity tariff days after increasing the price of fuel. It also doesn’t plead their case that privatisation of electricity generation companies has failed, leading to an increase in power bills with no true change in the power supply.

An estimated loss of ₦1,730,000,000 in the power sector as of January 2020 as reported by Vanguard is yet to be accounted for. A potential to generate 12,522 megawatts of power but in actuality only generates 4,000MW, too little to service over 200 million people, is a troubling issue plaguing the power sector. And yet here we are.

You would think that with all these problems, the government would be keen to invest in power programs that aim to fill the gap, but it instead wishes to invest its already limited resources to another nation.

It goes without saying that Nigerians are not too pleased about this, and rightly so, there is a log in our eyes, but the government is more concerned with removing the speck in someone else’s eyes.

