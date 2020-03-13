Patience Ozokwor v Iya Gbonkan, Surviving the Coronavirus – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

DSTV kindly suspend my subscription till all football leagues Nd sports are back Thanks for you cooperation ♥️ — 𝕬𝖑𝖍𝖆𝖏𝖎_𝕯𝖆𝖒𝖎♔ (@dukedammy) March 13, 2020

Football is not the only thing to watch on DSTV, National Geographic Wild is there for you to see. Take your time to study through the animal kingdom and discover things about nature. Nat Geo Wild offer intelligent, relevant and captivating non-fiction entertainment. — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) March 13, 2020

Patience Ozokwor needs solid or liquid substances to carry out her wicked acts but Iya Gbonkan just need u to look into her eyeballs. Iya Gbonkan is the devil that Patience Ozokwor’s herbalist worship. She’s underrated because she doesn’t have a major role in modern days movies. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) March 13, 2020

I think this all started on Valentine’s Day. One of you Lagosians couldn’t find saxophonist, and accidentally hired Angel Gabriel and the Last Trumpet. — Andy Obuoforibo (@andyRoidO) March 13, 2020

How do you deal with a mother who thinks you are not the right wife for her son but will always call you when she needs money? — DECIDER ➍ (@SpendoGustavo) March 13, 2020