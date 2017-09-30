‘Police discover truck company belonging to Evans’

Men of the Nigerian Police attached to the intelligence response team (IRT) of the Inspector-General have reportedly uncovered a truck yard belonging to suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwumadike, known as Evans.

Highlights (Report from The Sun):

One Ngozika Ezeokoye, believed to be the secretary of the company, is currently in police custody.

Evans was said to have confessed to the police that he used the proceeds from kidnapping to establish several businesses, including a haulage company that has not less than 10 trucks. He is claimed to have accessed the financial worth of some those who patronised his haulage company and made them his victims.

Ezeokoye told the police that she did not know her employer was into kidnapping.

Excerpts from Ezeokoye statement:

“I used to work with a bank till I retired…I got a job with CMT motors in 2015.”

“Initially, our warehouse was in Apapa till they moved us to 235 Ago Palace way in Okota in 2016. My job was to take note of trucks that go to work, their destination and amount due for each trip.”

“The name of my boss is George Onwuamadike and every money is paid into Chinwuba multi-trade limited.”

“I was paid N70,000 a month. I only knew about it on TV. I did not run away, I only travelled to visit my uncle in the village when I received a call that I should bring the documents. I was planning to come to Lagos when the police arrested me.”