Police officer, siblings, murdered during masquerade festival in Lagos

A police inspector and his two siblings have been killed during a masquerade festival at Ilagbo community, on Saturday, in the Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.

According to Punch, the fight started when youths of neighbouring Oriyanrin joined the festival at Ilagbo. Elders of the community however, sent the youths away.

The youths then regrouped and returned to the community and started killing members of the said community. In the process, one of the youths named Ismaila was killed.

Ismaila’s brother, Matanle, had gone to get the corpse of his brother when he was also killed by youths of Oriyanrin. Ilagbo youths retaliated by visiting Oriyanrin, destroying properties.

It was when a team of policemen, who were deployed to the scene of the fight, that a police inspector was killed.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who visited the warring communities on Tuesday, confirmed the death of the two brothers, also warned residents to desist from such incidents.

He said, “Nothing stops you from organising a vigilance group with the police. Instead, your children go behind to kill policemen. Policemen also have families. You know the solution, but if you don’t want peace to reign, we will handle it with force.

“You need to give us assurance that you are ready to defend your communities because security starts with you. You should establish cordial relationship with investors to enjoy corporate social responsibility.”

“We keep doing our best in chasing militants away from your communities, but you are starting an internal fight instead of joining hands with us to combat militants”.