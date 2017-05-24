I regret losing my relationship with Tinubu – Obanikoro

Former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, says he regrets having an estranged relationship with APC’s national leader, Bola Tinubu.

In an Interview with Punch, the former minister said he’s happy to be back on a peaceful note with Tinubu.

“I was happy that the reconciliation was done successfully. As I have said earlier, a very good friend of mine was also involved in the process. What has happened to me as regards my relationship with Asiwaju Tinubu should serve as a good lesson to the younger generation,” Obanikoro said.

“Whenever you play your politics, always have it at the back of your mind that when you have disagreements, politically with someone, leave personal relationship out of it. Don’t allow your disagreement to affect the personal relationship you have with that person.

“I was never comfortable all along that I lost personal relationship with Asiwaju Tinubu. We can always mend fences after political disagreements easily but it is the personal relationship that is crucial.”

Obanikoro also said he would cease to be a member of the PDP if Ali Modu Sheriff wins the case and the court affirms him as the National Chairman of the party.