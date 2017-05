We thought we would be tired by now. She kicked off exactly right with Taiwo Ajao-Lovett, wound it up a notch with Tara Fela-Durotoye, two of the others were a bit of downers, but still gripping. And by the time she had a non-celebrity, we thought we’d be tired.

News flash: We are not. This interview delivers. Kemi has something. She truly does.

Watch: