Music Review: Lady Donli’s Ice Cream will definitely remain on your playlist

Lady Donli born Zainab Donli is a Nigerian musician from Kaduna moving to the world via the UK. Currently finishing up with a law degree from the University of Surrey. The latest addition to her body of work, Ice Cream features the smooth vocals of Tomi Thomas and is an ode to a destructive lover and their destructive love. This highly relatable song is a steady and almost predictable improvement from all other records she has put out.

Following the success of her third EP; The Wallflower EP that featured Odunsi, D-Boi, Tay Iwar, and a couple of other up and coming indie artists, and addressed touchy subjects of love, depression, anxieties and insecurities, Lady Donli builds upon the experience from the collaborations to make a monster hit. Following up with her previous projects, Ice cream is her best yet. An eloquent disbursal of ideas with smooth and easy on the ear lyrics with impressive production, it’s only a matter of time until she’s picking up a recording or distribution deal.

Complex Magazine listed her single alongside Wizkid’s “Come Closer Ft. Drake” and Katy Perry “Bon Appétit Ft. Migos” in their “Bout to Blow” this summer category only to solidify her place as one of Nigeria’s greatest Indie musicians.

With a music video scheduled to be released in a few weeks with Mr. Eazi touted to make an appearance in the video, Lady Donli’s strategy of cultivating a loyal fanbase of Nigerian millennials is reaping fruit. There’s a current shift in the music and content consumption patterns of Nigerian youths and the current crop of indie musicians with a now heavy emphasis on lyrics with messages beyond heavy instrumentals and catchy choruses.

A brilliant record by a brilliant Nigerian, Ice Cream will not be getting any skips on music players and this is just the beginning for the intensely talented songwriter and singer.

Enjoy Ice Cream by Lady Donli ft. Tomi Thomas here.