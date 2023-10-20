Police Send Warning Ahead of #EndSARS Memorial; Naira Falls to ₦1,155 against the Dollar | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Police Send Warning Ahead of #EndSARS Memorial

Federal Government announces plan on reciprocating strict visa issuance in countries

President Tinubu withdraws nomination of 24-year-old as FERMA Chairman

Federal Government announces plan to repair Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday

Naira falls to ₦1,155 against the dollar

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Police Send Warning Ahead of ENDSARS Memorial

Shortly announcing the peaceful protest in remembrance of the lives lost in the #EndSARS protest on October 20, 2020, the Lagos State police department has issued a warning, ahead of the planned peaceful protest, that it would not accept any form of gathering at the event’s location— Lekki Tollgate.

The third-year remembrance is slated to be held on October 20, 2023, and this is meant to honour the fallen at the massive Lekki shooting in 2020.

The police department, through its Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, made the warning on his X page.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no gathering/convergence whatsoever would be allowed anywhere around the toll gate,” he said

“However, men of #LagosPoliceNG would be fully on the ground to ensure security for all persons participating in the peaceful walk as long as they are not obstructing traffic,” he concluded.

Federal Government announces plan on reciprocating strict visa issuance in countries

The federal government of Nigeria has warned that it would take the same route as most countries with strict rules on visa issuance.

The Minister of Interior, Oluwabunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced on October 19 at the Business Day Conference that he intended to reciprocate the restrictions placed on Nigerians by other countries.

Recently, Nigeria was removed from Turkey’s e-visa application, and Ethiopia excluded Nigeria from the visas-on-arrival selection; Dubia had restricted Nigerians from acquiring visas, and Seychelles banned Nigerians from visiting the country for holiday reasons.

President Tinubu withdraws nomination of 24-year-old as FERMA Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The decision to revoke Engr. Ajuri Ngelale announced Imam’s nomination, and the reactions to this have been mixed, as some are criticising the removal of Imam while others claimed he was inexperienced for the role.

Federal Government announces plan to repair Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday

The federal government has announced that it will be repairing the Lagos State Third Mainland Bridge, which has been deteriorating much faster recently.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, stated that the bridge would be closed off on Saturday and Sunday while the FG repairs the damage done.

“Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible during the period of the palliative works as the Adeniji bound end of the bridge will be closed to traffic from Saturday, 21st October 2023, to Sunday, 22nd, midnight,” the FG statement read.

Naira falls to ₦1,155 against the dollar

The Nigerian currency, Naira, resumed its fall against the US dollar as it trades at ₦1,155 per dollar on the black market (parallel market) in Lagos and Abuja.

Despite ABCON’s decision to maintain the naira at ₦900 or ₦950 per dollar, the naira has recorded a new low as the current rate weighs heavily and damages Nigerian businesses.

The Director-General of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) revealed that this was taking a toll on the Nigerian economy and businesses, affecting the citizens.

“The implication of the trend is grave for the economy and private businesses. The major impacts are that the working capital of private sector businesses and the real income of Nigerians have shrunk due to high inflation, a precarious situation for the private sector businesses,” he said.