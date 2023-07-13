President Tinubu Reveals Plan to Give N8000 to 12m Poor Households Monthly as Palliatives

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled an initiative by the Federal Government to provide financial support to 12 million poor households in Nigeria.

In a letter addressed to the House of Representatives, the President shared details of the government’s plan to transfer N8,000 monthly to these households for a duration of six months.

The proposed loan request of $800 million for the social safety net program is also seeking approval from the House.

President Tinubu highlighted that direct money transfers to poor households would have a far-reaching impact, benefiting approximately 60 million individuals.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, the President emphasized that the funds would be digitally transferred to the households, bolstering the credibility and effectiveness of the initiative.

This development comes shortly after the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, sought Senate approval for an $800 million loan from the World Bank to mitigate the effects of subsidy removal.

The grant disbursement aligns with the planned removal of subsidies in June 2023, as previously stated by former Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

President Tinubu wasted no time in implementing the removal of fuel subsidies, formally announcing its end during his inaugural speech on May 29.

The subsequent plan to transfer funds directly to poor households signifies the government’s commitment to supporting those most in need and alleviating the impact of subsidy removal on vulnerable communities.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 10, 2023

Tinubu’s Presidency Shows Leadership Should Be Based on Merit, Not Entitlement – Nasir el-Rufai

Former Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has called for the promotion of citizens-centered governance in Nigeria to drive balanced ...

YNaija July 8, 2023

Mmesoma Admitted to Forging JAMB Result – Anambra Committee of Inquiry Reveals

The committee of inquiry set up by the Anambra State Government has confirmed that Mmesoma Ejikeme manipulated her Unified Tertiary ...

YNaija July 7, 2023

Kano State Police to Organize Football Match with Repentant Thugs in Innovative Rehabilitation Effort

In a groundbreaking move aimed at positively transforming the lives of former criminals, the Kano State Police Command has announced ...

YNaija July 7, 2023

CBN Increases Surveillance on Transactions with Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam

In a recent development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed Deposit Money Banks and Other Financial Institutions operating ...

YNaija July 6, 2023

Abba Kyari Granted Bail After 18 Months in Prison

In a significant development, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja has granted bail to Abba Kyari, the ...

YNaija July 6, 2023

President Tinubu Signs Executive Orders, Halts 5% Excise Tax on Telecom Services

In a move aimed at providing relief to businesses and households, President Bola Tinubu has signed four Executive Orders, including ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail