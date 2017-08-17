[The Presidential Blog] All hail Muhammadu Buhari, the “Receiver-in-Chief”

President Muhammadu Buhari has decided that his new assignment is to “receive” one visitor after the other.

This he has done occasionally since stepping out of the country for over hundred days on his second medical vacation.

This has become the president’s new job in his new abode in the United Kingdom.

If Buhari is not commiserating with someone via a phone call or a press release from his overzealous media aides, he is receiving visitors like he just did today.

President @MBuhari today received Senate President @bukolasaraki and Speaker, House of Representatives @YakubDogara in Abuja House, London pic.twitter.com/dwEfC6JFZO — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 17, 2017

This needless visits at the expense of tax payers money is meaningless and most stop.

Nigerians appointed a “Commander-in-Chief, not a “Receiver-in-Chief”.