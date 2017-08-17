[The Presidential Blog] All hail Muhammadu Buhari, the “Receiver-in-Chief”

President Muhammadu Buhari has decided that his new assignment is to “receive” one visitor after the other.

This he has done occasionally since stepping out of the country for over hundred days on his second medical vacation.

This has become the president’s new job in his new abode in the United Kingdom.

If Buhari is not commiserating with someone via a phone call or a press release from his overzealous media aides, he is receiving visitors like he just did today.

This needless visits at the expense of tax payers money is meaningless and most stop.

Nigerians appointed a “Commander-in-Chief, not a “Receiver-in-Chief”.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.