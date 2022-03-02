6 radio stations that have branches across Nigeria

Many times, marketing teams get confused about which radio stations to use for their campaigns. This is why we listed these radio stations that have branches in other states apart from where they are headquartered.

See radio stations across Nigeria:

Cool FM

Raypower

Brila FM

Wazobia FM

The Beat FM

Rhythm FM

Cool FM

Cool FM Nigeria is a Lagos-based English speaking radio station with frequencies across 4 of the 6 Geo-Political zones in Nigeria. It operates Cool TV and online radio. The radio station is pop and rock for an adult audience. Cool FM is headquartered in Lagos: Cool FM 96.9 Lagos; has a branch in Rivers: Cool FM 95.9, Port Harcourt; one in Abuja: Cool FM 96.9, and another in Kano: Cool FM 96.9.

Raypower

Raypower is a group of independent private Nigerian radio stations broadcasting in multiple cities nationwide, including on the 100.5 FM frequency from Abuja and Lagos. Raypower 100.5 FM Lagos, Raypower Kaduna, Raypower Benin, Raypower Port Harcourt, Raypower Jos, Raypower Kano, Raypower Yenagoa, Raypower Enugu, Raypower Ilorin, Raypower Katsina, Raypower Makurdi, Raypower Yola, Raypower Bauchi, Raypower Gombe, Raypower Maiduguri, Raypower Owerri, Raypower Osogbo, Raypower Agenebode and Raypower Calabar.

Brila FM

Brila FM is a sports radio station regarded as Nigeria’s first and only sports radio station. Brila FM has four stations, in Lagos, Abuja, Onitsha, and Port Harcourt; it previously also broadcast in Kaduna. During the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the station was appointed as one of the three lead broadcast partners by Optima Sports Management International.

Wazobia FM

Wazobia FM is the 1st Pidgin Radio Station In Nigeria. It’s Radio the Nigeria Way. It has stations in Abuja, Lagos, Onitsha, Kano, Port Harcourt. Wazobia FM, tagged “The People’s Station”, brings you a vibrant blend of indigenous artists from all across Nigeria.

The Beat FM

The Beat 99.9 FM is a Lagos based English-language radio station centered on music, information and the Nigerian entertainment industry. It also produces Beat TV, a YouTube channel. A similar station, The Beat 97.9 FM, operates in Abuja.

Rhythm FM

Rhythm FM is an English speaking commercial radio station that broadcasts an urban contemporary radio format, playing a variety of music genres including R&B, hip hop, with a blend of culture and style. It is owned and operated by Silverbird Communications under the Silverbird Group and is one of the most popular private radio stations in Nigeria.