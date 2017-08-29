“We are receiving people now” | Joel Osteen reacts to claims that he rejected victims of #HurricaneHarvey

The Pastor of Lakewood Church, Houston, Texas, Joel Osteen has reacted to a backlash that he closed the church doors to the over 30,000 victims of the #HurrricaneHarvey – which has also left ten people dead.

Osteen came under fire after some of the victims visited the church for shelter but were rejected, and the church instead directed them to other shelters, saying they would organise a fund raising for the victims.

Reacting on Twitter, Osteen wrote, “Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter.

“God gives us grace for every challenge. Stay strong and know that God has you in the palm of His hand!”

Also, Lakewood Church wrote, “Lakewood is receiving people who need shelter. We are also coordinating with the city as a collection site for distribution.

“Lakewood is also collecting diapers, baby formula, baby food and other supplies. Please bring these items to Lakewood at Circle Drive.

“Lakewood is receiving people who need shelter. We are also receiving supplies such as baby food, baby formula and other shelter needs.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Trump’s campaign committee seeks donation for #HurricaneHarvey victims

President Trump leaves for Texas over #HurricaneHarvey

Houston Pastor, Joel Osteen faces heavy criticism for closing his church to Hurricane Harvey victims