Texas’ fastest-selling high-rise to break ground January 30, invites EB-5 investors

Over the past 5 years, 3INVEST has partnered with Houston EB5; an Investment Program administered by the U.S. government. Offering foreign investors, the opportunity to become a US citizen by investing in the Program. The offer includes, Complete capitalization of the investment project of choice, fast-track permanent and legal residency in the U.S for investors and their immediate family and; share in the profit of the project.

The minimum investment is $500,000. with repayment within 3-5 years at 4% interest rate. Funds will serve as an additional equity capital to the partnership and the hard construction costs.

Following the introduction of The Thompson San Antonio hotel and the Arts Residence in 2017 to the West African market, 3INVEST is pleased to announce the groundbreaking ceremony of the premier project scheduled to hold on January 30th, 2018 at the project site in San Antonio, Texas; giving interested EB5 investors the opportunity to explore the San Antonio’s Museum District.

The Thompson San Antonio and the Arts Residences positions itself as the premier luxury boutique hotel in San Antonio. Consisting of 20 stories, the – 162 guestroom and 58-residence will feature 15,000 square feet of riverfront meeting space and a Skybar Club, providing sweeping views of the city. Designed to meet and compliment the needs of the San Antonio market, the Thompson San Antonio provides unparalleled elegance and comfort.

Located at the epicenter of San Antonio’s vibrant performing arts district and across from the River Walk, The Thompson San Antonio and Arts Residences is a $116 million, 20-level, 337,000-plus-square-foot mixed-use development. The development slated for completion in 2019 will include The Arts Residences’ luxury condominiums atop San Antonio’s first Thompson Hotel, an international collection of design-forward, luxury lifestyle hotels and resorts.

Forty percent of the condominium homes in The Arts Residences at the Thompson San Antonio hotel has sold since the sales gallery opened May 11, 2017, setting a new record for the fastest-selling high-rise luxury condominium project in Texas. The for-sale residences are priced from the high $400s to over $4.5 million for penthouses.

“Thompson San Antonio hotel and the Arts Residences fits perfectly with 3Invest’s profile for high-quality EB5 investment funding. Like previous Houston EB5 projects, it has received great support from both the City of Houston and the City of San Antonio. A “TEA” designation has been assigned to the project, lowering the minimum investment amount from $1 million to $500,000”, said Acho Azuike, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Houston EB5.

With more than 25 years of real estate experience, Houston EB5 works to develop high-quality residential high-rise, mid-rise, mixed-use and suburban projects.

“Houston EB5 has a 100 percent success rate on I-526 and I-829 petition approvals for its investor clients,” said Roberto Contreras, President & CEO Houston EB5. “We consistently deliver world-class investment projects and demonstrate long-term financial strength, as we help investors achieve their business and residency goals.”

“Through the marketing of previous projects, Houston EB5 has established strong investor pipelines in Latin America, Africa, and Asia helping assure complete capitalization of projects,” said Emilio Guzmán, Executive VP & Chief Investor Relations of Houston EB5. “Because of Houston EB5’s success in Nigeria with previous projects, we are now looking to expand our investor reach into Ghana, where we are certain many investors would like to take advantage of these immigrant investment opportunities for their families.”

Houston EB5 has stayed committed to bringing developments of impeccable design and elegance to Houston and San Antonio, and to sustaining the strong economic environment from which the cities have grown. Given that real estate investments remain much safer in nature than typical business investments, compounded with the strong economies of Houston and San Antonio, participants in Houston EB5 projects can expect a more reliable, timely return on their investments.

The City of San Antonio is one of the 3 Top Fastest Growing U.S. Economies in 2018 in Headlight Data. San Antonio was nominated for 2018 as One of the Best Travel Destinations in the World by National Geographic and Travel + Leisure.

“We are thrilled to bring Thompson Hotels’ unique brand of luxury to downtown San Antonio. This city is culturally and economically dynamic and has a robust future,” said Todd Wynne-Parry, Executive Vice President, Global Acquisitions & Development for Two Roads Hospitality, the international lifestyle hotel group which owns and operates the Thompson Hotels brand. “Thompson San Antonio will be a locally-immersed hotel and another valued social venue, contributing to the community and counting our neighbours among our guests.”

“We are very excited to get construction underway and play a major role in creating this landmark mixed-used development,” said Leland Rocchio, President of Jordan Foster Construction’s Commercial Group. “The Arts Residences and Thompson San Antonio hotel will further enhance the culturally rich arts district and growing downtown by providing a positive impact on the community and its long-term intrinsic value.”

Attendees will include City of San Antonio elected officials; representatives of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Centro San Antonio, Jordan Foster Construction, Two Roads Hospitality, Powers Brown Architecture, Universal Services Group and Kuper Sotheby’s International Real Estate. Numerous representatives of DC Partners will also be on hand, as well as The Arts Residences sales team, prominent members of the San Antonio real estate community, Arts residences owners and prospective buyers, friends and family.