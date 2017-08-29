Trump’s campaign committee seeks donation for #HurricaneHarvey victims

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump’s 2020-re-election campaign committee is appealing to supporters to donate to disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

The committee’s plea

Through over 10 million email addresses, the committee sent notes urging people to “help fellow Americans in need”. The email addresses were linked to the Red Cross, Salvation Army, United Way and local animal rescue operations. Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who serves as an adviser to the re-election campaign, said in the email that, “this is a time to come together as a nation to support those in need.”

VP Pence compassion

Also, Vice President Mike Pence while commenting during interviews with radio stations serving Corpus Christi, is warning the people of southeast Texas of the impending danger of Harvey and that life-threatening flooding will continue. The VP says he and his wife, Karen, will visit the region later this week.