Well, she must be turning in alternative spaces right now because as we have all become well acquainted with facts, James B. Comey’s firing by President Donald Trump had plenty to do with Russia. Trump even said so himself.

But it’s been an awfully long time since we heard from Trump senior adviser, Ms Alt-Kelly, so consider this our special way of saying hi! Maybe even a Facebook poke.

Hi there Ms Kelly! Remember when you said to CNN’s Anderson Cooper:

“This has nothing to do with Russia,” “and somebody must be getting $50 every time (Russia) is said on TV. … (This) has everything to do with whether the current FBI director has the President’s confidence and can faithfully execute his duties.”

She said this barely hours after the President fired James Comey on the 9th of May.

Never mind that the President himself already broke the news to of “this Russia thing” soon as he got some airtime after he fired Comey.

Everything that has come to light since then has also shown that Comey got booted out over this Russia business.

During his epic June 8th Senate Intelligence Committee testimony, Comey added his own last word on the reason behind Trump firing him. It must have been when Senator Feinstein asked him if he belied whether the Russia investigation played a role in his firing, Comey responded:

“There’s no doubt — it’s a fair judgment, it’s my judgment — that I was fired because of the Russia investigation. I was fired in some way to change, or the endeavour was to change, the way the Russia investigation was being conducted.

“That is a very big deal, and not just because it involves me,” he added. “The nature of the FBI, and the nature of its work requires that it not be the subject of political consideration.”

And hopefully, this is the last time we’ll have to bring up Ms Conway’s claim that it had nothing to do with Russia. If we are lucky the last time we’ll have to talk about her kind of facts.

Actually, there’s one thing Kelly said that day that we can hold on to:

“Here’s what happened today, the President needs confidence in his FBI director, and he didn’t have it.”

Yeah! Confidence that his FBI director won’t investigate his alleged collusion with Russia to “meddle” in U.S elections. **side eye Christopher Wray **

But seriously, hi Kelly! We miss you.