The Thread: “Buhari is a thief” “Fela sang about him” | TwitterNG goes down memory lane

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu opened a can of worms when he disclosed the fraudulent schemes in the NNPC, courtesy Baru, the Group Managing Director of the Corporation. TwitterNG has had incredible fun dissecting the implications of the leaked memo, discussing Kachikwu’s future and explaining what this says about our President.

This thread explores a different angle altogether. This section of Twitter is convinced President Buhari’s hands are super soiled and his anti-corruption talk is just that- talk.

Come along:

Town Criers at work



$26bn scandal rocking NNPC under "saint" Buhari. Kachikwu says Baru awards contracts in NNPC without his knowledge or approval. $26 BILLION pic.twitter.com/IGY8hHmQeW — Made In Ibadan (@UrbanCulture06) October 4, 2017

These are the companies engaged by @NGRPresident Buhari regime to lift crude, most companies linked to CoS Abba Kyari and Mamman Daura pic.twitter.com/A4EMP8pXQA — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 4, 2017

Nigeria would never progress with this nepotism. Dubious contract were awarded for futile exploration of oil in the NE part of the country. Baru not satisfied awarded another contract for exploration in Sokoto basin. These are just ways to milk the country of scarce resources — Oke Umurhohwo (@stalyf) October 4, 2017

NNPC GMD Baru is a Buhari front for looting money for the 2019 elections. Custom Boss is another Buhari front of looting. @segalink @Tutsy22 https://t.co/1SKGXwMS0P — Harun Elbinawi (@ELBINAWI) October 3, 2017

Tinubu/Ameachi funded more than 90% Buhari's election in 2015. Buhari planted fronts in lucrative sectors to loot & fund his re-election. — Harun Elbinawi (@ELBINAWI) October 3, 2017

Anti-corruption, my foot

"Buhari is not corrupt but those around him are corrupt." Moi: But he comfortably surrounds himself with corrupt people? pic.twitter.com/LOOIH2gpLi — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) October 4, 2017

What Diezani did for years is what one man is doing in few months. $26billion dollars ooo Kai APC — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) October 4, 2017

This president and his men are destroying Nigeria especially our economy. Look at our GDP. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) October 4, 2017

Ole buruku

In 1977,$2.8 billion was discovered missing in the NNPC…..guess who was Minister of Petroleum? Muhammadu Buhari. — . (@MrTomide) October 4, 2017

PMB has a history of financial scandals at the Petroleum Industry

Commissioner for Petroleum – N2b

PTF Chairman – N25bn

Min for Pet – $26bn — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) October 4, 2017

₦25B got missing when Buhari was Chairman, PTF under Abacha, $26B is missing now that he is President & Minister 4 Petroleum, He is a THIEF — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) October 4, 2017

You forgot the N2b under Gen.Obasanjo in the 70s when he was commissioner (Minister) of Petroleum.Fela sang about it. https://t.co/u5iOyd3KKp — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) October 4, 2017

This has always been the case from 1984, PTF Days and now. Same players. I wonder where the false integrity narrative came from. — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) October 3, 2017

Buhari's honesty and integrity are as fake as his electoral promises & mandate. Everything about Buhari that is good is a lie pic.twitter.com/f20RACpykJ — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) October 4, 2017

One Nigeria scam

Imagine the NNPC GMD sidelining the Minister. Northern hegemony at work. Buhari's nepotism cannot allow for the best hands in any parastatal. This administration failed before it started. — Oke Umurhohwo (@stalyf) October 4, 2017

Baru is sidelining the NNPC board, Hamid Ali is doing the same in Customs. Rudderless Governance. — Ayobami (@dondekojo) October 3, 2017

From Maikanti Baru to Lawal Daura to Hameed Ali and Abba Kyari… You can see how these Buhari inner caucus members are scattering things and ignoring due process — Oke Umurhohwo (@stalyf) October 4, 2017

Poor Kachikwu

Don't mind them! They diluted the message and provided a fertile ground for the easy exit of Kachikwu. The leak was a setup — Marvix Abulume (@marvixnaija) October 3, 2017

Is Jesus coming?

The Looting currently going on in PMB's Govt is with a very high sense of urgency, as if Nigeria is coming to an end. — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) October 4, 2017

Hypocrites

In the good old days, APC fanboys would have changed their handle to GEJwhereisour$26Bn.. And e for don dey trend. — Nnayelugo (@Eloka51) October 4, 2017

APC: Change.

