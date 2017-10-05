The Thread: “Buhari is a thief” “Fela sang about him” | TwitterNG goes down memory lane

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu opened a can of worms when he disclosed the fraudulent schemes in the NNPC, courtesy Baru, the Group Managing Director of the Corporation. TwitterNG has had incredible fun dissecting the implications of the leaked memo, discussing Kachikwu’s future and explaining what this says about our President.

[In case you missed it]: “Kachikwu’s days are numbered | TwitterNG reacts to the leaked memo”

This thread explores a different angle altogether. This section of Twitter is convinced President Buhari’s hands are super soiled and his anti-corruption talk is just that- talk.

Come along:

Town Criers at work

Anti-corruption, my foot

Ole buruku

One Nigeria scam

Poor Kachikwu

Is Jesus coming?

Hypocrites

APC: Change.

[Don’t miss these explosive tweets]: “Aisha Yesufu puts Buhari on blast”

  • Steve Donovan Steve Donovan says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:47 am

    If buhari is a thief, then the western people that voted him are clueless, hypocrisy and sycophants, they voted him b/c they don’t an Igbo, Fela still the wisest Yoruba man that eve liveth.
    2015 all Yoruba people were every where shouting “Sai Baba”, sai buhari

