“There are 207,818 unqualified teachers in primary schools” – TRCN

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Wednesday, said there are 207, 818 unqualified teachers in primary schools across Nigeria.

Highlights:

said this in a paper presented to mark 2017 World Teachers’ Day in Abuja. Ajiboye said: “There are 207, 818 unqualified teachers in the primary schools. The North East zone has the highest figure of 57.7 percent. Undoubtedly, the situation degenerated with the invasion of insurgents.” – Boko Haram has killed 611 teachers since 2009.

An experiment carried out by the agency in 2014 showed that 1,300 out of 1,599 teachers failed arithmetic and basic literacy tests, scoring below 25 percent.

“Improving teachers’ welfare packages and regular payment of salaries and allowances will eventually improve teachers’ job performances, productivity and job satisfaction. Teachers’ professional development should be taken with all seriousness so as to build teachers’ capacity and improve students learning,” Ajiboye said.

He said the agency has registered and certified over 1.8 million teachers since the inception of the Council.

By Region:

North East has 57.7 percent of the total figure because of the activities of Boko Haram in the region.

The North West has 46.8 percent.

North Central 38 percent.

South-South 19.2 percent

South-East 16.7 percent.

South-West 6.7 percent.