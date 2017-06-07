Who is Christopher Wray? | Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI Director

President Trump has made his choice.

On Wednesday morning, he tweeted his pick for the role of FBI Director a month after firing former director, James Comey who will be testifying before the US congress tomorrow.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

So, who is Christopher Wray?

He currently works at a law firm, King & Spalding where he works as a litigation partner in the firm’s Washington and Atlanta offices and also chairs the Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.

In 2001, Wray began working as an aide to Deputy Attorney General Larry Thompson at the US Justice Department headquarters. He was first promoted to principal deputy then in 2003, Wray was nominated by President George W. Bush to serve as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the department’s Criminal Division, he served in this position till 2005.

Politico reports that at the time, “Wray was deeply involved in a variety of issues related to the Bush administration’s response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.”

Wray represented New Jersey governor, Chris Christie in a federal investigation into a case surrounding allegations the governor slowed traffic on the George Washington bridge in 2013 as a way of getting back at political opponents. According to CNBC, “Christie was never charged but two of his allies were convicted.”

A former US Attorney, Neil MacBride has described him as a “great pick” for the FBI role and also added, “I’ve known him and worked with him for two decades, in both his private and public sector stints, know he has enormous respect for the Justice Department and believe he will bring the independence and strength needed in this challenging environment...”

50-year-old, Christopher Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989 and bagged a law degree from Yale Law School in 1992. He reportedly comes from a family of lawyers. “His father, his uncle, his grandfather, and his grandmother were all lawyers“, Politico reports.