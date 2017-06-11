[The Church Blog] The #HallelujahChallenge wave finally hits America big

The #HallelujahChallenge started as a simple idea of giving praise and worship to God based on an earlier leading from Him but it has gone far beyond that. Just like the ways of God are far higher than ours, what started as a small idea has become a mighty spiritual revolution spreading wildly and attracting tens of thousands of people every night with a rapid increase of over 7,000 per night. It’s beyond what anyone can think of and we are grateful to God for this.

Today, Nathaniel Bassey posted a testimony sent in from one of his followers of how the #HallelujahChallenge was announced in a church in America. We are not here to play. It’s serious business.

And the wave spreads….. ######Hi Pastor. The wave is getting stronger. Halleluyah challenge was just announced in my church here in America…….####

The Instagram live session continues by 12 midnight and more than ever, we are expecting a mighty explosion.

