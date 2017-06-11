Arewa youth ultimatum: We are more divided than ever – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the ultimatum given to Igbos living in the North could lead to anarchy.

He said this while reacting to a quit notice served on the Igbo in the north by the Coalition of Northern Groups.

He said the statements that have been made in the past few days has shown that Nigeria is no longer.

According to him, the trend of statements credited to some elements in the North has shown clearly that Nigeria is no longer one.

He blamed this on President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress’ Federal overnment.

“We are more divided than ever. The elements are emboldened because they believe their person is in office and nothing would happen.

“This is not surprising to some of us as the herdsmen set the tone and became notorious under the watch of Buhari.

“If this continued, it would further heat up the already tensed situation and promote further distrust among ethnic groups in the country.”

Fayose urged the federal government to accept responsibility for the trend and called for a decisive action to stop it.

“Buhari’s government has not taken responsibility; no responsible government would encourage this. It is an empty threat that if not checked would snowball. This is why people are calling for restructure.

“The government should take responsibility and take decisive actions on those promoting war situation in our country.”

He called on security agencies to invite Abdullahi for questioning.

“It is disheartening that a personality like (Ango) Abdullahi would support that; that’s danger lurking in the country.

“He should be invited for questioning by security agencies. Leaders should rise up and condemn this instead of giving tacit support to the ultimatum.

“So many lives have been lost due to the lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government. All these I saw when I warned that Buhari would leave our country worse than he met it in 2015.”