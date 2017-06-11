See photos of luxurious houses owned by notorious kidnapper, Evans

Photos of properties of notorious kidnappers Evans has been released.

Evans who is known for abducting high-profile personalities evaded arrest for five years.

He was however arrested in one of his houses.

During interrogation, he had reportedly confessed to own two houses in Lagos and others in Ghana.

See photos and video below:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Notorious kidnapper Evans keeps victims until they pay last penny – Police

How I bought $170,000 wristwatch, $6,000 phone – Arrested kidnapper

Anti-Igbo threat: “We are still looking for them” | Police yet to arrest Northern youth leaders