See photos of luxurious houses owned by notorious kidnapper, Evans

Photos of properties of notorious kidnappers Evans has been released.

Evans who is known for abducting high-profile personalities evaded arrest for five years.

He was however arrested in one of his houses.

During interrogation, he had reportedly confessed to own two houses in Lagos and others in Ghana.

See photos and video below:

Undercover 🇳🇬👮‍♀️👮 @PoliceNG celebrating capture of deadly Notorious Lagos based Kidnapper Chukwudubem Onwuamadike after a sting operation. pic.twitter.com/ECy5X7AmYP — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 11, 2017

VIDEO: @PoliceNG officer CSP Abba Kyari carried shoulder high by colleagues after the capture of kidnapper Chukwudi Onuamadike aka "Evans" pic.twitter.com/CmbzSbYNLB — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 11, 2017