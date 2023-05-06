Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike Faces Backlash for Naming Courthouse After Wife

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike is facing severe criticism for his decision to name a newly constructed courthouse in the state after his wife, Suzette Eberechi. The move has sparked a heated debate, with many questioning the governor’s use of public funds for personal gains.

During a recent public appearance, Governor Wike defended his actions, stating, “Every day, people say Wike you are generous. If I’m generous to myself, is it bad? So as I am leaving, let me also name that one (courthouse) after my wife.” His comments have only fueled the controversy surrounding the issue.

The courthouse, located at Moscow Road in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (LGA), was one of the projects inaugurated by President-elect Bola Tinubu during his visit to the state on Wednesday. Tinubu’s involvement in the commissioning of the courthouse has further intensified the scrutiny on Governor Wike’s decision.

The outrage over the naming of the courthouse after the governor’s wife was initially sparked by a tweet from Aziz Bakare, a Twitter user. Bakare criticized Wike for his perceived sense of ownership over state funds. The tweet gained significant attention and hundreds of angry reactions.

“To make it worse, the wife is currently a Judge in the same state. Forget the NBA, is the NJC still in existence? How is this ethical?” Bakare questioned in his tweet. He also alleged that Governor Wike had named other sections of the courthouse after the Chief Judge and other judges.

Bakare argued that the team representing Bola Tinubu should have conducted proper due diligence before participating in the commissioning of the courthouse. He believes that such an “ethical mishap” should not have been allowed to be a part of Tinubu’s first “public duty.”

The controversy surrounding Governor Wike’s decision continues to attract attention and has raised concerns about the ethical standards in public administration. The naming of public facilities after individuals, particularly close family members of politicians, remains a contentious issue, and critics argue that it undermines the principles of accountability and transparency.

As the discussions unfold, it remains to be seen how Governor Wike and his administration will respond to the mounting criticism and whether any further actions will be taken to address the concerns raised by the public.