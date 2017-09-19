Saraki’s opinion on IPOB not in Nigeria’s best interest – Reps chief whip

Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa has said Senate President, Bukola Saraki‘s comment on the declaration of the IPOB as a terrorist group was not in the interest of Nigeria.

What happened:

Saraki had described the declaration as unconstitutional and illegal. He also criticised the deployment of soldiers to the South-East.

Al-Hassan’s opinion:

Saraki is crying more than the bereaved.

The Senate President was only expressing his personal opinion.

“For me, the recent comment made by the senate president on this matter was a mere political statement that would only portray him as a controversial leader,” Ado-Doguwa said.

“I am sure the senate president was only expressing his personal opinion, which I believe is not a good one in the given circumstance.

“The Nigerian armed forces, in my opinion, are doing their best professionally and in the best interest of a united Nigeria.

“Even the south-eastern state governors have declared the activities of Kanu’s IPOB as illegal and therefore proscribed. He can’t cry more than the bereaved.”