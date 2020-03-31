Sarz and Shizzi’s Insta-live hangout shows social media is the new frontier for media companies

Sarz

Yesterday, veteran music producers Sarz and Shizzi had a ‘face-off’ via Instagram.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

For the culture with my bro @iamshizzi 🤭 // Tonight on instalive 10pm WAT #SINYM

A post shared by Sarz (@only1sarz) on

The subject of their beef was simple: who has the biggest hits. This is an argument that music heads across the country have argued on Twitter and in forums and continues to drive conversation. To hear the subjects of the controversy clear the air once and for all was too good to ignore. And thus began a several hour Instagram Live extravaganza that at some point had 15,000 active viewers. The duo  of producers compared hits, discussed the finer points of their careers and collaborations and engaged in playful banter. There was no stage lighting, no producers, no makeup.

Nearly 12 hours after the Instalive, talk about Sarz and Shizzi’s ‘Battle Of The Hitz’ is still one of the top conversations on social media on Twitter and Instagram. It doesn’t hurt that both men are quite attractive and have had a cumulative 30 years of experience in the industry. The conversation has been so heated it has spilled into other producers in the Nigerian music industry, including the legendary Don Jazzy.

What is really interesting about the Sarz/Shizzi instalive face-off is how easily they were able to capture their specific audiences with a topic that matters. They aren’t the first social media personalities to try to leverage Instalive interviews during the Corona induced lockdown but they are the first outside of the usual suspects who have managed to captivate such  huge following.

Will we see more people explore Instalives?

If we can get 15,000 people to tune into a conversation then definitely, more people will try to jump on the Instalive bandwagon. The true definer of the genre will be the individuals and the brands who figure out a way to monetize such captive audience.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor March 31, 2020

In this era of ‘breaking news,’ #DontRushChallenge may just be your antidote for the pandemic

What a time for a pandemic! As tragic as the current global health crisis is, it’s troubling to grasp how ...

Chinedu Okafor March 30, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Roksie takes home the gold and seals the deal

For the past few weeks, we have been treated to intriguing reality TV drama, courtesy of the Ultimate Love reality ...

Editor March 30, 2020

Yomi Black’s Room 420 is the quarantine entertainment you need

Yesterday, the president announced that Lagos and Abuja were going into a 14 day 24 hour curfew. Somehow he did ...

Chinedu Okafor March 29, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Dynamics behind the finalists

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks, largely as a result of the adversities the world is currently faced with. ...

Chinedu Okafor March 27, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Meet the finalists – DoubleChris

DoubleChris is a perfect a pair as their moniker is. They share certain similarities one of which is their disdain ...

Chinedu Okafor March 27, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Bolar have made it to the finals but can they bring it home?

Beneath the surface Bolar seem more compatible and in love than the screen time allotted to them would have us ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail