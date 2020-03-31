Sarz and Shizzi’s Insta-live hangout shows social media is the new frontier for media companies

Yesterday, veteran music producers Sarz and Shizzi had a ‘face-off’ via Instagram.

The subject of their beef was simple: who has the biggest hits. This is an argument that music heads across the country have argued on Twitter and in forums and continues to drive conversation. To hear the subjects of the controversy clear the air once and for all was too good to ignore. And thus began a several hour Instagram Live extravaganza that at some point had 15,000 active viewers. The duo of producers compared hits, discussed the finer points of their careers and collaborations and engaged in playful banter. There was no stage lighting, no producers, no makeup.

Nearly 12 hours after the Instalive, talk about Sarz and Shizzi’s ‘Battle Of The Hitz’ is still one of the top conversations on social media on Twitter and Instagram. It doesn’t hurt that both men are quite attractive and have had a cumulative 30 years of experience in the industry. The conversation has been so heated it has spilled into other producers in the Nigerian music industry, including the legendary Don Jazzy.

What is really interesting about the Sarz/Shizzi instalive face-off is how easily they were able to capture their specific audiences with a topic that matters. They aren’t the first social media personalities to try to leverage Instalive interviews during the Corona induced lockdown but they are the first outside of the usual suspects who have managed to captivate such huge following.

Will we see more people explore Instalives?

If we can get 15,000 people to tune into a conversation then definitely, more people will try to jump on the Instalive bandwagon. The true definer of the genre will be the individuals and the brands who figure out a way to monetize such captive audience.