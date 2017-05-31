Schools to use indigenous languages to teach Maths, Science subjects – Minister

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya onu, said the federal government has concluded plans to start teaching mathematics and science subjects in indigenous languages.

Onu made this comment at the inauguration of inter-ministerial committee in teaching of mathematics and science subjects in local languages in Abuja on Wednesday, as reported by The Nation.

He said the inter-ministerial committee would help to develop the capacity of the local languages to serve as effective tools for the teaching of maths and science subjects.