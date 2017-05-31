She Leads Africa launches Accelerator for women-run businesses with Work in Progress! Alliance

She Leads Africa has just opened applications for the 2017 She Leads Africa Accelerator, a 3-month program designed to identify, support and fund the next generation of Nigeria’s brightest entrepreneurs.

SLA’s 2017 Accelerator will take place in 4 locations across Nigeria – Abuja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Kaduna.

The 2017 Accelerator will consist of a 1-week residency in the four locations where entrepreneurs will receive training from the SLA team and business leaders and experts. During these residency, entrepreneurs will be focused on business strategy, growth, marketing, finance and distribution. They will also receive a host of on and offline training as well as an opportunity to pitch their business to national and international investors.

Fresh Direct’s founder and 2016 class winner, Angel Adelaja, said, “This was like a condensed Masters Program. I am so different now and our company is thinking and strategising differently.”

This 2017 SLA Accelerator is run in partnership with the Work in Progress! Alliance – a consortium of Oxfam, Butterfly Works and VC4A focused on driving job creation and youth employment in Nigeria. The Kaduna Agribusiness cohort is sponsored by OCP.

Entrepreneurs interested in applying should visit SheLeadsAfrica.org/accelerator for more information and to apply. Submissions close on 25 June 2017 at 11:59pm WAT.